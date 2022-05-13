Big 5G Event 2022: Netcracker Discusses Technology Innovations and New Business Models Across the 5G Landscape

Conference and Exhibition Will Explore Key Industry Topics, Including Private Networks, Cloud, Open RAN, AI and Edge

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netcracker Technology announced today that it is a Super Platinum Sponsor at the Big 5G Event 2022, taking place in Austin, Texas from May 16-18. The conference and exhibition will focus on the 5G market, including new business models and innovations, and what’s next for the telecom industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Netcracker-sponsored alpine skier Andrew Kurka, a gold medalist and member of the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team, at Netcracker’s booth (#302).

Netcracker will participate in multiple speaking sessions on recent 5G trends and use cases, including groundbreaking RAN projects with parent company NEC, as well as conversations with customers:

Discussing 5G Business Models and Technical Needs of the Enterprise Market



Tuesday, May 17 | 12:00-12:40 PM CDT



Speaker: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Software, Services and the Cloud



Tuesday, May 17 | 2:15-3:00 PM CDT



Speaker: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Spotlight: Cox Communications



Tuesday, May 17 | 3:55-4:10 PM CDT



Speaker: William Richardson, Director of New Growth & Development, Cox Communications



Moderator: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

T-Mobile Wholesale: The 5G Journey Towards Growth



Wednesday, May 18 | 11:55 AM-12:10 PM CDT

Speakers:

Dan Thygesen, SVP and GM of Wholesale & Platforms, T-Mobile

Wise Chou, Senior Director and Head of Strategy & Planning, T-Mobile

Emil Liedtke, Senior Director and Head of Operations & Marketing, T-Mobile

Moderator: Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology



Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

