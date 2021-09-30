Bidgely Selected as 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist

Company recognized for successful deployment of artificial intelligence and data analytics solution across utility organizations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bidgely has been named a finalist in the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. The 2021 Finalists were announced by program host S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks. Often described as “the Oscars of the energy industry,” the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes achievements in innovation, leadership, and company performance in 22 categories spanning the entire energy complex.





“We are honored to be named a finalist in S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards ‘Grid Edge’ category alongside fellow industry innovators for our work in advancing today’s electric grid,” said Gautam Aggarwal, chief business officer of Bidgely. “For the last decade, Bidgely’s UtilityAI platform has remained at the forefront of grid edge innovation. We provide utilities and energy retailers enterprise analytics tools to transform energy data into personalized customer experiences and actionable insights for achieving strategic goals such as grid planning, load shifting, decarbonization and electrification.”

Most recently, as the COVID pandemic greatly affected both energy supplies and demands, Bidgely’s UtilityAI platform enabled utilities to leverage digital communications in real time and implement new programs that addressed current challenges. Designed to more effectively engage with a broader range of customers, specifically low-to-medium income households, Bidgely’s platform helped utilities not only maintain operations during unprecedented times but also support their most vulnerable customers.

Jenny Salinas, Vice President, Marketing, S&P Global Platts commented, “This year’s complement of 196 finalists truly indicates the outstanding innovation and supreme leadership occurring in so many sectors across our industries. Companies are tackling critical issues such as emissions control, digitization, investment to improve the quality of life, and so much more. We are proud to honor these individuals and companies on their achievements.”

The Global Energy Awards’ independent panel of esteemed judges will select winners for each award category from the corresponding group of finalists. The ‘Energy Company of the Year’ will be chosen from the entire list of finalists.

The ‘Climate Leader Award-Power’ is unique as its finalists and winner are selected by S&P Global Sustainable1, which measures the public disclosure of global power companies included in the S&P Global LargeMidcap Index and the annual research engagement of S&P Global Trucost.

The winners will be announced at the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards black-tie gala on December 9th in New York City. This year, the event will be held in person at Cipriani Wall Street and will follow all COVID related guidelines. Expected attendance is 400 energy, financial, and business executives.

