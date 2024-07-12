B&H Announces the Creator Roundtable Workshop, a Series of Comprehensive Educational Events

The Creator Roundtable, an Educational Workshop designed to equip creators with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their creative journeys









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is thrilled to introduce the Creator Roundtable, an Educational Workshop designed to equip creators with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their creative journeys. The first workshop in the series will cover podcasting, with following events to cover a wide range of topics including portrait photography, filmmaking, and many more.

Creator Roundtable: Podcasting 101 live from the NYC SuperStore July 21st, 2024.



The Creator Roundtable workshop is a recurring free event bringing together established creators for conversations around photo, video, and audio applications, techniques, tips, equipment recommendations, real-life examples, expert demonstrations, and industry insights to help you kick-start your creative journey.

Led by creators, Bandrew Scott, Luria Petrucci, and Tom Buck, this installment shines the spotlight on podcasting and aims to uncover the ins and outs of how to start and run a successful podcast.

Event Itinerary

Topics Time How to start a podcast? 2:00 PM – 2:15 PM What equipment do you need to get started? 2:15 PM – 2:30 PM B&H Expert Demonstration 2:30 PM – 2:45 PM How to edit your podcast? 2:45 PM – 3:00 PM How do you publish your podcast? 3:00 PM – 3:15 PM Q&A 3:15 PM – 3:35 PM

Attend in-person from the NYC SuperStore or join the live stream at 2:00 PM EDT. The event is open for registration:



About the Creators

Andrew Swift – B&H Moderator

Andrew Swift is an audio engineer, video producer, and musician who has performed and toured nationally and internationally. As an audio engineer, his work encompasses recording, editing, mixing, and mastering for independent and label releases, some of which have enjoyed generous jazz radio airplay and charted within the top 20 on the US JazzWeek charts. For the past decade, Andrew has put his audio knowledge and expertise to use as a video producer in the musical instruments/pro audio space, which is currently how he spends his time at B&H.

Bandrew Scott – Digital Creator & Podcaster

Bandrew Scott is the host and face behind Podcastage, a 323,000-subscriber YouTube Channel dedicated to reviewing audio gear and offering educational information on audio production and content creation. In his podcast, The Bandrew Says Podcast, Bandrew deconstructs the latest YouTube, social media, and streaming news to help creators avoid the hysteria and focus on what’s important: creating content.

Luria Petrucci – Digital Creator

Luria Petrucci helps entrepreneurs unleash their authentic selves through professional videos, livestreams, and podcasts that create instant credibility. Luria has created over 6,000 videos with more than 1 billion collective views. She’s appeared on CNN, FOX, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, and BBC, and worked with top brands like AT&T, Samsung, GoDaddy, and Panasonic. She has also helped influencers worldwide set up studios, including Amy Porterfield, Pat Flynn, Ryan Levesque, Donald Miller, Stu McLaren, Michael Hyatt, and Marie Forleo.

Tom Buck – Digital Creator & Podcaster

Tom Buck is a lifelong audio and video enthusiast who started his journey as a digital creator back in 2017. With a YouTube Channel 145,000 subscribers strong, Tom’s goal is to share his enthusiasm for everything related to audio and video production. In his weekly podcast, The Enthusiasm Project, he dives into discussions around what it means to be an independent creator on YouTube, audio/video production, and/or keeping a positive, enthusiastic mindset along the way.

About B&H Photo | Video | Audio

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

