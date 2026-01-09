Beyond the website: Algolia takes on the Next Era of AI-Driven Retail at NRF 2026

Featuring Algolia Board Member Bernadette Nixon with David Clark, Chief Customer Officer at Frasers Group, and Jennifer Myers, Microsoft Shopping, to discuss how AI agents and adaptive commerce are reshaping retail

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algolia, the AI Search and Retrieval platform trusted by more than 18,000 businesses and millions of developers worldwide, today announced that Algolia Board Member, Bernadette Nixon, will speak at NRF 2026, which takes place in New York on January 11-13 accompanied by retail tech experts Chief Customer Officer at Frasers Group, David Clark, and Head of Strategic Partnerships, Microsoft Shopping, Jennifer Myers. The panel, “Beyond the website: Reinventing retail for AI-native shoppers,” will be presented on the Javits North, Level 4, ReturnPro Stage on January 12 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The session will explore what the end of the website storefront means for retailers and their customers. The panelists will cover the shift toward AI agents as trusted shopping companions, as they shop on consumers’ behalf through text and voice prompts, and how retailers can lead in this next stage of commerce by building adaptive, multi-modal shopping experiences.

John Stewart, VP Corporate Communications and Brand at Algolia, said: “2025 tested retailers in very real ways, and as we head into 2026, the biggest challenge is no longer experimenting with AI—it’s turning it into measurable business impact. With thousands of retail leaders coming together in New York for three days of hands-on problem-solving and innovation, this transition will be front and center. I’m looking forward to this panel comprising David Clark, Jennifer Myers, and Bernadette Nixon at which they will dig into how retailers can move fast and win with AI by strengthening the ecommerce foundations they already have—so they’re ready for a new generation of AI-native shoppers.”

