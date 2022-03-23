Home Business Wire Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three Education Digital Marketing Awards
Business Wire

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three Education Digital Marketing Awards

di Business Wire

Agency receives gold awards for excellence in educational website design.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalMarketingAwards–The 9th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards has honored full-service agency, Beyond Spots & Dots, with three gold awards. These awards were presented to the agency for its expertise in website design of educational microsites, institutional websites, and development websites.

The awards won by Beyond Spots & Dots showcase the agency’s mastery of user-friendly website design for colleges, universities, and secondary schools. The agency’s unique approach to website development involves creating website mockups with engaging verbiage and imagery that is strategically implemented into a responsive, mobile-friendly design. Sites are custom built for the needs of each client.

“Through cutting edge graphic design and website development techniques, our team is committed to creating exceptional content that assists our education-based clients in increasing enrollment for their institutions,” says Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots.

The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes expertise in the creation of websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media campaigns for educational institutions. These highly-regarded awards are judged by a national panel of education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing professionals.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Emily Fabiszewski, Copywriter & Social Media Specialist

Beyond Spots & Dots

pr@beyondspotsanddots.com
412.246.9145

Articoli correlati

XPOZD Presents First NFT Photography Exhibitions Featuring Exclusive Works by Josh Ryan and Mark Squires

Business Wire Business Wire -
Virtual Photo Gallery Event During Decentraland Fashion Week to Also Feature Musical Performances by DJ Sickick and Bootsy Collins LOS...
Continua a leggere

Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) Congratulates Metropolitan Theatres on the Opening of Outlets at San Clemente Cinema Location

Business Wire Business Wire -
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading digital cinema technology company, today congratulated customer...
Continua a leggere

Sustainability SaaS Platform Sustain.Life Collaborates with Interactive Brokers to Help Investors Take Action on Climate

Business Wire Business Wire -
New features enable users of Interactive Brokers’ IMPACT app to manage their individual carbon footprint NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sustain.Life, a SaaS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

XPOZD Presents First NFT Photography Exhibitions Featuring Exclusive Works by Josh Ryan and Mark...

Business Wire