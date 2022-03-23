Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three Education Digital Marketing Awards

Agency receives gold awards for excellence in educational website design.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalMarketingAwards–The 9th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards has honored full-service agency, Beyond Spots & Dots, with three gold awards. These awards were presented to the agency for its expertise in website design of educational microsites, institutional websites, and development websites.

The awards won by Beyond Spots & Dots showcase the agency’s mastery of user-friendly website design for colleges, universities, and secondary schools. The agency’s unique approach to website development involves creating website mockups with engaging verbiage and imagery that is strategically implemented into a responsive, mobile-friendly design. Sites are custom built for the needs of each client.

“Through cutting edge graphic design and website development techniques, our team is committed to creating exceptional content that assists our education-based clients in increasing enrollment for their institutions,” says Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots.

The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes expertise in the creation of websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media campaigns for educational institutions. These highly-regarded awards are judged by a national panel of education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing professionals.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

