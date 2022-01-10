Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three Awards for Website Design and Video Series Production

Full-service agency recognized for excellence by both Association of Marketing Professionals & Web Marketing Association.

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Pittsburghmarketing–Beyond Spots & Dots has received recognition from the 2021 dotCOMM Awards and the Web Marketing Association. The full-service advertising agency was presented with two awards for website design and one award for video series production. Each of these awards acknowledges excellence within marketing and promotion.

Judged by the Association of Marketing Professionals, dotCOMM awards presented Beyond Spots & Dots with a platinum award for website design and an honorable mention for their “Beyond the Scenes” video series. The dotCOMM Awards recognizes web creativity and digital communication. It is unique in that it reflects the role of creatives in digital spaces that continually transform how we market and communicate products and services.

The Web Marketing Association, which selects the best websites throughout 96 industries, presented the agency with a MobileWebAward for Best Education Mobile Website. With 25 years of experience setting high standards for website development, awards from the Web Marketing Association identify merit in the evolving and challenging field of building user-friendly mobile websites.

“At Beyond Spots & Dots, our team of experts work hard to create exceptional digital content for our clients. We are honored to receive such reputable awards because they recognize our team’s knowledge and creativity when it comes to digital marketing and promotional strategies,” said Andreas Beck, CEO of Beyond Spots & Dots.

To learn more about Beyond Spots & Dots’ proven advertising and marketing strategies, view the award winning “Beyond the Scenes” video series.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

