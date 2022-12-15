Beyond Spots & Dots Recognized for Excellence in Digital Communications

Vega Digital Awards gives Beyond Spots & Dots high marks in web design, Beyond the Scenes earns second place

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beyond Spots & Dots has been honored with top recognition in the 2022 Vega Digital Awards. The advertising agency received one award for website design and a second award in the information video campaign category. These awards join numerous others that have been earned by Beyond Spots & Dots this year.

“Being able to share our expertise with others in the industry through our video series Beyond the Scenes has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” CEO Andreas Beck said. “Our internal team continues to demonstrate high standards of excellence in bringing our clients’ vision and brands to life through our website development by blending together art, design, and technology.”

Beyond the Scenes, an informational video series produced by Beyond Spots & Dots that provides insight into advertising strategies from experts at the agency, was awarded a Centauri Award in the Video/Online Video – Informational category. Initially started during the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond the Scenes continues to offer relevant insights into the advertising and marketing industry. Beyond Spots & Dots also received a Vega Digital Arcturus Award in the Website & Mobile Sites – Computer/IT category.

The Vega Digital Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in website, video, mobile, social, animation, marketing, and podcasts across local and international regions. The awards are judged by experienced, senior-level digital media professionals from various nations who are chosen based on experience, credibility, and availability. To learn more about the Vega Digital Awards, head to vegaawards.com.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

