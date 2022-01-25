Beyond Imagination and GelSight Announce Pilot to Pair State-of-the-art Tactile Sensing With Cutting-edge Telepresence Robotics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Beyond Imagination, an AI and robotics platform company developing humanoid robots, and GelSight, a pioneer in tactile intelligence technology have initiated a pilot to study the feasibility of using Beyond Imagination’s humanoid robotic technology to remotely operate GelSight’s tactile sensors.





The robots, called “Beomni,” are up to 6’ tall, wireless, humanoid robots that are remotely controlled in real time from any commercially available virtual reality platform. Both companies believe that this pairing could eliminate cost and increase functionality in many applications where GelSight’s technology is used today, including manufacturing, quality assurance, and robotics.

For the pilot, the robots will use a GelSight tactile sensor for hands-free control. The robotic sensors can be remotely configured to provide detailed surface analytics and feedback to the remote user piloting the robot. In future systems, GelSight’s unique tactile sensors can be integrated into the robot to provide real-time tactile data for remote sensing and dexterous manipulation.

“Many customers have approached us with tactile sensing and measurement applications that would benefit from tele-operation,” said Kimo Johnson, Chief Science Officer & Co-Founder of GelSight. “We see this as a great opportunity to explore next generation tactile robotic integrations.”

“We are thrilled to be chosen to pilot GelSight’s innovative tactile sensors with our robotic platform,” said Dr. Harry Kloor, CEO and founder of Beyond Imagination. “We have always known our platform could increase efficiencies and productivity for organizations looking to remotely operate their tools or services without creating specialized roboticized products.”

“The Beyond Imagination BEOMNI platform was the first time we have seen a humanoid robot use a GelSight tool,” Johnson continued. “This capability would expedite the deployment of GelSight systems into environments that are too dangerous or costly to send trained operators. The ability of an expert user to be instantly on-site, anywhere in the world with visual, auditory and tactile information available to them is game-changing for many of our customers.”

About Beyond Imagination

Beyond Imagination, Inc. is a robotics and AI platform company that is focused on bringing humanoid robots to market rapidly. By partnering a human pilot with an evolving AI Brain, we will soon be able to deploy our Beomni Robotics platform across a wide range of commercial applications. Our practical, real-world approach is closer to that of Tesla, which released its vehicles and then built AI from the data that they collected, rather than that of other companies that are focused on narrow R&D domains.

Founded by leading innovators in AI and robotics, and strengthened by a solid patent portfolio, Beyond Imagination, Inc. is poised to revolutionize life and fundamentally change the way we work, travel and engage with others around the world.

Beyond Imagination is actively seeking busines partners and investors for its Seed 2 round. Details will be provided to qualified investors upon request. In-person demos are available by appointment for media and investors. Beyond Imagination is also seeking additional partners for pilot studies in medicine and beyond.

For more information, contact info@beomni.ai or visit www.beomni.ai

About GelSight

GelSight is a pioneer in digital, imaging-based tactile intelligence. The proprietary technology that was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides extremely detailed and rapid surface characterization, enabling several surface measurement applications and robotic sensing capabilities. Its elastomeric 3D imaging systems are currently in use in aerospace, automotive, forensics and in many robotic research labs throughout the world. GelSight is Digital Touch and Feel.

To learn more about GelSight, please visit https://gelsight.com/

