BetterUp Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

The International Organization for Standardization certification recognizes the human transformation company’s robust information security management system.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today BetterUp®, the inventor of virtual professional coaching and global leader in mental fitness for the enterprise, announced that it has been awarded ISO 27001 certification by the British Standards Institution (BSI Group), which sets the international standard outlining industry best practices for information security management systems.





To achieve this certification, BetterUp satisfied all requirements, which included undergoing an audit with BSI Group to demonstrate the company’s systematic approach to continuously improving and managing the protection of the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of BetterUp and customer data. The audit process covered areas including risk management procedures, threat mitigation, loss prevention, access control, physical security, security practices, and business continuity planning.

“Trust and information security are critical to how we operate and deliver transformational solutions for our customers,” said Bryan Payne, Chief Information Security Officer of BetterUp. “We don’t take our responsibility to be good stewards of data lightly, and we’re committed to continuously improving our programs to ensure we uphold the high standards our customers deserve.”

This announcement builds on BetterUp’s existing security program, which is already in compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and AICPA’s Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II reporting requirements.

BetterUp supports hundreds of thousands of employees, driving transformational behavior change at scale and improving business outcomes at more than 380 companies, including global Fortune 1,000 enterprises like Hilton, AB InBev, Salesforce, Chevron and Snap Inc., and government agencies like NASA and the U.S. Air Force.

