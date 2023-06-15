BetterHelp Partners With Rapper Logic to Give Away One Month of Free Therapy to Fans

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterHelp, the world’s leading online therapy platform, has announced a new partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper Logic. As part of the partnership, BetterHelp is excited to offer Logic’s fans one month of free therapy sessions. Those who are new to BetterHelp can visit betterhelp.com/logic to claim their free month and get matched with a licensed therapist online. In addition, BetterHelp will sponsor Logic’s new podcast, “Logically Speaking,” which explores the themes of artistry, mental health, therapy, addiction and music.

The podcast, set to launch this spring, will feature discussions between Logic and various guests – including artists, athletes, actors, therapists, and other experts in the field of mental health. Listeners can tune in for candid conversations about the challenges of being an artist, how to manage mental health, and the benefits of therapy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a talented artist who shares our determination to destigmatize mental health issues and expand access to resources,” said Olivier Sinson, Director of Partnerships at BetterHelp. “We’re passionate about making mental health care available to everyone, and this partnership will help us reach even more people who can benefit from therapy.”

The partnership comes as Logic prepares to embark on his nationwide summer tour, “College Park,” with hip hop legend Juicy J. The tour will kick off in May and will include stops in cities across the United States.

“It’s no secret to my fans and loved ones that therapy changed my life,” said Logic. “I try to be open about my relationship with mental health with the hope that I can inspire others to do the same. Breaking down the stigma of seeking treatment is so important. But stigma aside, access to treatment is equally important. By partnering with BetterHelp, my hope is to provide my fans with access to treatment on their terms because taking that first step can be the most important thing.”

About BetterHelp:

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it’s the world’s largest online therapy service – providing professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format. BetterHelp’s network of over 30,000 licensed therapists has helped millions of people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp is committed to expanding access to therapy globally.

Contacts

Olivier Sinson



olivier.sinson@betterhelp.com

bothbetterhelp@jonesworks.com