<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire BetterHelp Partners With Rapper Logic to Give Away One Month of Free...
Business Wire

BetterHelp Partners With Rapper Logic to Give Away One Month of Free Therapy to Fans

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterHelp, the world’s leading online therapy platform, has announced a new partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper Logic. As part of the partnership, BetterHelp is excited to offer Logic’s fans one month of free therapy sessions. Those who are new to BetterHelp can visit betterhelp.com/logic to claim their free month and get matched with a licensed therapist online. In addition, BetterHelp will sponsor Logic’s new podcast, “Logically Speaking,” which explores the themes of artistry, mental health, therapy, addiction and music.

The podcast, set to launch this spring, will feature discussions between Logic and various guests – including artists, athletes, actors, therapists, and other experts in the field of mental health. Listeners can tune in for candid conversations about the challenges of being an artist, how to manage mental health, and the benefits of therapy.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a talented artist who shares our determination to destigmatize mental health issues and expand access to resources,” said Olivier Sinson, Director of Partnerships at BetterHelp. “We’re passionate about making mental health care available to everyone, and this partnership will help us reach even more people who can benefit from therapy.”

The partnership comes as Logic prepares to embark on his nationwide summer tour, “College Park,” with hip hop legend Juicy J. The tour will kick off in May and will include stops in cities across the United States.

“It’s no secret to my fans and loved ones that therapy changed my life,” said Logic. “I try to be open about my relationship with mental health with the hope that I can inspire others to do the same. Breaking down the stigma of seeking treatment is so important. But stigma aside, access to treatment is equally important. By partnering with BetterHelp, my hope is to provide my fans with access to treatment on their terms because taking that first step can be the most important thing.”

About BetterHelp:

BetterHelp was founded in 2013 to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone. Today, it’s the world’s largest online therapy service – providing professional, affordable, and personalized therapy in a convenient online format. BetterHelp’s network of over 30,000 licensed therapists has helped millions of people take ownership of their mental health and work towards their personal goals. As the unmet need for mental health services persists, BetterHelp is committed to expanding access to therapy globally.

Contacts

Olivier Sinson

olivier.sinson@betterhelp.com

bothbetterhelp@jonesworks.com

Articoli correlati

Guerrilla RF Begins Sampling New LNA with Selectable Gain for 5G mMIMO Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Latest pHEMT LNA Leverages Patented Guerrilla Armor™ TechnologyGREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GUER--Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces it is sampling the...
Continua a leggere

Torq Delivers Cybersecurity’s Highest-Upside Partner Program With Guaranteed Margins Up to 25%

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Torq Partner Acceleration Program provides 100% transparency and eliminates burdensome “precious metals” leveling to incentivize ecosystem and ignite...
Continua a leggere

VAST Selects Impulse Space for Haven-1 Space Station Propulsion

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. & LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, announced today that it selected...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Guerrilla RF Begins Sampling New LNA with Selectable Gain for 5G mMIMO Applications

Business Wire