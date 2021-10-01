BetterHelp and NAMI Partner to Bring Resources to Frontline Professionals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BetterHelp announced a recent partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. This collaboration, orchestrated by BetterHelp’s Social Impact Fund and NAMI’s Frontline Wellness Campaign, provided an opportunity for frontline professionals to check in on their own mental health and the mental health of those around them.

Given that September is National Suicide Prevention Month, NAMI provided a webinar for frontline physicians titled Preventing Physician Suicide. The webinar took place on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6-7 p.m. ET and will soon be available on the NAMI website as a resource.

This is an opportunity for physicians to earn CMEs and gain information and supportive resources on suicide prevention for themselves and their colleagues. NAMI’s panel of experts discussed methods for physicians to self-assess and shared effective options for self-care and support that protect their privacy and offer hope.

They offered solutions to help support colleagues, such as how to engage in peer-to-peer intercession with active listening, and how to make checking in on colleagues the norm, not an exception.

This webinar comes at a time when health care professionals are facing the stress and pressure of rising cases of COVID-19, led by the spread of the Delta variant, reminding many of the most tragic times of the past year and a half.

This follows another health care initiative led by BetterHelp’s Social Impact Fund, the organization’s fund dedicated directly to furthering the mission of making mental health care more accessible and equitable to all communities. In 2020, BetterHelp donated 1 month of free therapy to those on the frontline and looks to continue supporting health care workers with this collaboration with NAMI.

The two organizations hope to provide support and resources to physicians whose mental health may be feeling the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic and let them know they are not alone in this battle.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy service, facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats and messages every month. We set out on a mission to make sure everyone has easy, affordable, and private access to high-quality therapy. Since 2013, over 30,000 licensed, accredited, and board-certified therapists from BetterHelp’s network have helped more than 2,000,000 people face life’s challenges and improve their mental health.

About NAMI

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

What started as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979 has blossomed into the nation’s leading voice on mental health. Today, we are an alliance of more than 600 local Affiliates and 48 State Organizations who work in your community to raise awareness and provide support and education that was not previously available to those in need.

