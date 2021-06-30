Better-For-You American Brands Can Now Export In 4 Clicks with Grovara’s Easy Global Wholesale Marketplace

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#b2b–Grovara’s first-to-market global wholesale marketplace for better-for-you American brands delivers easy exporting in four clicks with its data- and automation-driven platform, enabling companies to gain new revenue and customers overseas.

There’s a good reason only 1 in 10 American manufacturers sell overseas — exporting is hard and fraught with headaches that often result in lost product, revenue, and time. The Grovara marketplace provides a frictionless solution that connects the world’s largest retailers in more than 40 countries with America’s most promising better-for-you food and beverage brands.

“Manual exporting is complex and rife with unknowns, from vetting retailers and processing transactions and payments to having the right data and insights. It’s why most brands shy away from global sales,” says Grovara CEO Abu Kamara. “We’ve simplified the process within a familiar marketplace experience where brands and buyers can now discover, connect, and transact with each other seamlessly and easily.

“The experience is specifically curated for brands’ and buyers’ wholesale needs as they relate to global sales and procurement, down to country and product regulatory compliance and fulfillment requirements. We are the easy global wholesale experience.”

Grovara’s streamlined journey completes a transaction in four clicks from a brand and three from a retailer. The whole process begins with Grovara’s patent-pending Discovery Engine, a dynamic search portal that simplifies finding vetted export partners. It’s powered by data from SPINS, the leading provider of wellness data insights in North America. Grovara enables retailers to make more educated purchasing decisions with brand, category, and attribute-level data.

Once an order is placed, Grovara’s Supply Chain Management Service streamlines the many steps of exporting. Two popular features include the Dynamic Document Manager, a SaaS tool within the platform that auto-generates and simplifies export documentation, and the seamless Direct Messenger Hub for order-specific communication between buyers, brands, and Grovara.

After fulfillment, retailers and brands can utilize Grovara’s Performance Report Generator, a robust metrics platform for visibility into accounts to get a detailed view of performance over time. This includes the ability to generate customized, content-centered reports that track sales volume, sales booked/shipped, sales growth, average order value, top/total cases sold, and samples ordered.

“We have defined six distinct steps in the export process and created a self-service digital environment to drive sales anywhere in the world,” says Grovara’s Executive Vice President of Platform Technology, Chris Nelson. “With engaging UX that is reminiscent of the best B2C offerings on the market, we’ve baked in intelligent export/import-specific logic to offer stress-free wholesale discovery, purchase, and fulfillment experiences. Grovara’s marketplace provides unmatched visibility and transparency for the entire purchase and fulfillment journeys for all users, regardless of country of import.”

The most significant impact is on flexibility and saved time for both brands and retailers. For example, buyers can purchase multiple brands in a single checkout session, easily reorder, and set subscriptions based on SKUs and frequency for replenishing.

Grovara’s industry recognized Pallet-Builder provides buyers with instant calculation and visual display of layers needed to build a full pallet on a marketplace platform. This reduces the workload for both brands and retailers by enabling easy checkout of a custom (multi-SKU, multi-layer) pallet while helping to eliminate ordering errors and unnecessary back-and-forth communications.

“Only our marketplace provides maximum accuracy in this way, allowing retailers to be confident in their purchase and brands to focus on developing, distributing, and improving upon their amazing products,” says Nelson.

Grovara’s marketplace offers brands in various trending categories like plant-based, paleo/keto, clean sweeteners/flavorings, and functional beverages. Leading brands include GT’s Kombucha, Honey Stinger, That’s It, True Citrus, and Wholesome Sweeteners.

ABOUT GROVARA: Grovara enables an easy global wholesale experience as the only marketplace supporting American better-for-you brands and buyers in more than 40 countries. With just 1 in 10 wellness brands selling overseas, Grovara facilitates global exporting and importing with a single whole-service, tech-driven platform that provides automation-driven and intelligence-based tools. Grovara leverages visibility, transparency, and an intuitive user experience to deliver easy transacting and management, creating a streamlined pathway to dynamic global growth potential. For more information or to join the curated ecosystem, please visit Grovara.com.

