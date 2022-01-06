BetRivers to Launch Online and Mobile Sportsbook in New York State This Saturday Morning, January 8th

Builds on Rush Street Interactive’s Deep & Hometown Roots in New York

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online sports betting and casino company in the United States, today announced that it has been approved by the New York State Gaming Commission to commence mobile sports wagering operations in New York beginning this Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 9:00am ET. Upon launch, players across the state aged 21 and over can deposit funds and place bets at the award-winning BetRivers sportsbook on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers.

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said, “ The long-awaited launch of online and mobile sports betting in New York – the largest online sports betting market by population in the United States – is here, and just in time. With the college football championship game on January 10th and NFL playoffs approaching, and the NBA and NHL seasons in full swing, in addition to countless other sports and betting options available for play, fans have endless entertainment at their fingertips at BetRivers.”

The BetRivers sportsbook features thousands of betting options on all major professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, moneylines, props, futures, same game parlays, and more. The website and app offer integrated betting content and live streaming on a wide variety of sports, numerous deposit and withdrawal methods, automated pay-out approvals for over 80% of requests, and unique bonusing and rewards programs – including the industry’s fastest conversion of bonuses to cash. RSI’s sportsbook app was rated in the top 3 out of 35 mobile sportsbook apps in the United States market last quarter by independent gaming research firm Eilers & Krejcik.

Mr. Schwartz added, “ Simply put, we focus on the player, so the player can focus on the game. This means delivering an innovative yet simple website and app experience, more and quicker ways to deposit and withdraw funds, all supported by best-in-class customer service that works hard every day to earn and retain player trust. We encourage New Yorkers to see for themselves why RSI and BetRivers have received numerous recognitions from the industry for the quality of our product and player experience.”

RSI has deep roots in New York and the broader tri-state region and is one of only three companies with online gaming market access in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. In New York, RSI oversees the sports betting operations at the Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, which was the first retail sportsbook in New York history to accept a legalized sports bet and has been the leading commercial sportsbook in the state by revenue since its launch in 2019. RSI also operates real-money gaming in the neighboring state of Pennsylvania, as well as in Illinois, Indiana, and Colorado, where it was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks in each state.

Mr. Schwartz concluded, “ We are grateful for the trust of the New York State Gaming Commission and for its professional and efficient support while we worked diligently to satisfy all launch requirements. RSI is thrilled to build on our heritage as the operator of New York’s first and most successful retail sports betting destination by launching online sports betting in the Empire State on the first day it is available.”

