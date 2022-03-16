betPARX® Mobile Casino and Sports Betting App Launches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

It’s Go Time!

BENSALEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., parent company of Parx Casino® in Pennsylvania, along with Playtech, the world’s largest online gambling software supplier today, announces the launch of the new betPARX® app in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ~ combining the best mobile casino and sports betting experience. betPARX® offers a simple, quick and easy platform to wager on all sports as well as play mobile centric casino games in both states. The betPARX® brand’s promise is to deliver a “simpler, faster, and easier casino and sportsbook right in your pocket.”





The betPARX® app features a wide array of favorite, exclusive, and progressive slot games such as Divine Fortune and Cleopatra, and table games including Blackjack, Roulette and live dealer games. The sports betting feature of the app will provide sports fans a variety of bet types, including live inplay wagering and risk free promotions. The app offers players a fast and secure sign up process in under a minute through its simple, clean interface. Players can deposit and withdrawal funds quickly 24 hours a day. All new signups will receive a $20 casino bonus or a $20 free sports bet. In addition, new sign-ups will receive 100% deposit match up to $750 and 500 free casino spins or free sports bet if their first bet is a losing one.

“We are incredibly proud to be launching betPARX® in conjunction with an industry leading technology provider in Playtech.” said Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President of iGaming and Sports for betPARX. “We’ve made the sign up, deposit and cash-out processes as simple and smooth as anything in the industry. Plus, we’ve created a product that ensures a great experience to any user, casino or sports. We invite everyone to download and play betPARX® and remember that Today Just Might Be Your Day!”

Playtech’s IMS platform delivers the industry’s most complete online backend solution for all iGaming and sports betting – providing an industry-leading offering across multiple products and multiple states for the largest operators across the globe.

The betPARX® iGaming and sports betting app in Pennsylvania and New Jersey offers over 50 Playtech titles, including five games from Playtech’s “Mega Fire Blaze” series, a series of games developed by Playtech’s Rarestone Studio. The app also offers numerous third-party games, including IGT, Konami, and AGS, among others. The all new betPARX app is now available for download on iOS and Android anywhere in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

betPARX® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment and features retail sports betting with a 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook at Parx Casino. betPARX operates best in class iGaming and online/mobile sports betting products in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and soon to launch in Ohio. For more information on betPARX®, visit www.betparx.com.

Founded in 1999 and premium listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Playtech is a technology leader in the gambling and financial trading industries with over 7,000 employees across 24 countries.

Playtech is the gambling industry’s leading technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content and platform technology across the industry’s most popular product verticals, including, casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo and poker. It is the pioneer of omni-channel gambling technology through its integrated platform technology, Playtech ONE. Playtech ONE delivers data driven marketing expertise, single wallet functionality, CRM and responsible gambling solutions across one single platform across product verticals and across retail and online.

Playtech partners with and invests in the leading brands in regulated and newly regulated markets to deliver its data driven gambling technology across the retail and online value chain. Playtech provides its technology on a B2B basis to the industry’s leading retail and online operators, land-based casino groups and government sponsored entities such as lotteries. Playtech directly owns and operates Snaitech, the leading sports betting and gaming company in online and retail in Italy.

Playtech also owns Finalto, a technology leader in the CFD and financial trading industry that operates both on a B2B and B2C basis. Finalto has been classified as a discontinued operation since 31 December 2020.

