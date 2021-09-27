Betfred Sports Sponsors The Game Day’s New Expanded NFL Programming

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Betfred Sports and digital sports media company The Game Day have announced the sportsbook’s sponsorship of two of The Game Day’s flagship NFL Shows, Take the Points and Ride With. These series will lead The Game Day’s full weekly lineup of NFL content and programming throughout the 2021-2022 NFL Season.

Take The Points, The Game Day’s weekly betting debate show will be hosted by sports gambling expert and analyst Jordan Schultz. Ride With takes viewers to the stadiums for the biggest game of the week as host Katie Mox places her best bets and finds out if the fans are “riding with” or fading their picks.

“ We’re thrilled to announce this sponsorship deal with Betfred Sports, which further strengthens our lineup of marquee brand partners,” said Matt Heiman, Founder and CEO of The Game Day. “ Over the past year, The Game Day has seen significant growth in what’s become a highly engaged sports fan base, as we continue to look to service everyone from casual bettors through to the most knowledgeable gamblers. We’re pleased that this in turn has driven demonstrable engagement and ROI for our affiliate partners.”

“ This is a great brand to partner with to build on our momentum in the U.S. market,” said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred Sports. “ Acquisition marketing is critical to the success of this operation, and we are confident that the The Game Day partnership can strengthen our efforts”.

Hosted by Schultz – an NFL analyst and one of the industry’s leading sports gambling experts – Take the Points will feature a variety of guests, including Betfred Sports’ betting experts & a range of renowned sports analysts. The weekly show will air on Mondays at 12 pm ET starting Sept. 27 via Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Starting October 6th, Ride With will follow Katie Mox as she takes viewers on the adrenaline-filled journey of sports gambling at the live game, with the potential for a big final pay-off. The show will post weekly on Wednesdays at 12pm ET via YouTube and Facebook.

ABOUT BETFRED SPORTS

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Arizona and Louisiana with Nevada, Washington, and Virginia coming soon pending regulatory approval.

ABOUT THE GAME DAY

The Game Day, a digital sports media company for the next generation of fans, betting and fantasy enthusiasts, leverages leading influencers, athletes, and talent across the sports universe. The Game Day provides the latest in news, entertainment, real-time updates and resources including odds, expert picks, and direct access to affiliated sportsbooks and promotions to its community of more than 3.35 Million engaged fans and gamblers from all walks of life. The platform’s original content and social content distribution makes the betting experience more accessible and entertaining, empowering fans and gamblers in their gaming decisions. The Game Day Network and its content can be found across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

