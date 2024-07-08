Beta Systems’ ANOW! Automation and Orchestration Solution is Now Available on AWS Marketplace

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beta Systems announces a significant development in its cloud strategy with the release of its flagship product, ANOW!, on the AWS Marketplace, thereby expanding access to a broader audience of cloud customers worldwide.





The Software as a Service (SaaS) offering for ANOW!, a leading service automation and orchestration solution, is now officially available on the AWS Marketplace. This catalog of third-party software and services that run on the AWS allows cloud users to subscribe the product as a service. The service usage charges are included in the customers’ AWS bill, which reduces the procurement and billing complexities. With ANOW! SaaS offering, organizations can fully rely on Beta Systems’ hosting and operations services on AWS to automate and orchestrate their complex, hybrid environments in a streamlined and hassle-free way.

ANOW! is the most innovative workload automation product on the market according to independent industry analysts. The one-click-away concept, web-based interface, self-service, and collaboration features make ANOW! a groundbreaking solution that democratizes access to automation and its advantages, empowering both IT and non-technical users with the necessary tools and information. ANOW! effectively addresses the challenges of managing hybrid- and multi-cloud environments, such as insufficient integration and monitoring, and limited prediction, forecasting, and diagnostic capabilities. It provides a single point of cross-platform management across the entire enterprise ecosystem and helps control cloud usage costs.

Since becoming an official AWS partner in March 2024, Beta Systems has aimed to enhance its presence in the cloud ecosystem by leveraging the vast network and opportunities available to members of the Amazon Partner Network (APN). Offering ANOW! in the AWS Marketplace represents a natural progression in this partnership enabling co-selling activities between AWS and Beta Systems.

“We are proud to announce this pivotal advancement in the execution of our cloud strategy,” said Rigas Paschaloudis, Chief Operating Officer of Beta Systems. “The introduction of ANOW! on the AWS Marketplace not only strengthens our footprint in the cloud ecosystem but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation. This expansion enables us to reach a broader range of AWS customers, offering them the reliable, high-quality service that Beta Systems is renowned for.”

View the ANOW! listing on AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-z5mnqxjqkttpu.

About Beta Systems Software AG

For more than 40 years, Beta Systems Software Aktiengesellschaft has been supporting companies with complex IT system landscapes and sophisticated IT processes in the areas of financial services, production, commerce, and IT services. In this context, continuously rising transaction loads, data volumes, compliance standards and increasingly complex IT networks result in rising demands regarding the throughput rates, availability, traceability and security of the employed software products and solutions. The Beta Systems portfolio helps to automate, document, analyze and monitor IT processes in the data center, facilitates access control, monitors IT infrastructure and security, and assists companies in controlling IT services.

Beta Systems was founded in 1983, is listed in the Scale segment of the German stock exchange and employs approx. 600 people across the Group. The company is headquartered in Berlin and operates key development sites in Cologne, Munich, Neustadt (Weinstrasse), Warsaw, Szczecin and Wroclaw. The company, together with its over 20 self-owned subsidiaries and numerous partners, is active across the globe. More than 1,000 companies worldwide use products and solutions from the Beta Systems Group, making it one of the leading medium-sized independent software providers in Europe.

