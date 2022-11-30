Best’s Review Spotlights Machine Learning and AI Risk Opportunities, DUAE’s Expansion Plan

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The November issue of Best’s Review includes features on Pie Insurance’s expansion plans, how risk professionals are turning to machine learning and AI to forecast financial risks of extreme events, and more:

Discussing their new book in the AM Best TV interview “Authors: Machine Learning, AI Offer New Opportunities in Risk Management,” two industry experts say risk managers and business leaders are relying on machine learning and AI to evaluate the financial impact of extreme events such as pandemics and changes in climate.

“Emerging Craft Brewing Industry Presents Unique Range of Risks” provides insight into the lines of coverage, exposures and loss control for craft breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs.

“Pie CEO Says $315 Million Fundraise Advances Expansion to Full-Stack Carrier” highlights the Insurtech delegated underwriting authority enterprise’s (DUAE’s) plans to transition to a full-stack carrier, deepen its workers’ compensation business and expand to at least one other commercial line in 2023.

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry.

