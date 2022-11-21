Best Smart TV Black Friday Deals 2022: Early LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio, onn, Sony & More Sales Identified by The Consumer Post

Comparison of the top early smart TV deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest offers on LED, OLED & QLED 4K TVs
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales experts at The Consumer Post have compared the top early smart TV deals for Black Friday 2022, together with discounts on 32, 40, 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75 & 85-inch class TVs. Explore the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 29% on Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 56% on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $1,500 on a wide range of LG smart TVs (LG.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on Sony LED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on onn. Roku smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 32% on Vizio FHD & 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on Hisense Roku, Google & Android smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Smart TV Deals by Size:
- Save up to 50% on 80-inch & larger smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, LG & Sony (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on 75-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $400 on 70-inch smart TVs & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $600 on 65-inch class UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on 60-inch QLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 39% on 55-inch HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 38% on 50-inch & 48-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 32% on 43-inch & 42-inch FHD & UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 22% on 40-inch 720p & 1080p smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on 32-inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this year with the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser extension helps millions of shoppers save money. The Consumer Post is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)