Best Smart TV Black Friday Deals 2022: Early LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio, onn, Sony & More Sales Identified by The Consumer Post

di Business Wire

Comparison of the top early smart TV deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest offers on LED, OLED & QLED 4K TVs

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales experts at The Consumer Post have compared the top early smart TV deals for Black Friday 2022, together with discounts on 32, 40, 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75 & 85-inch class TVs. Explore the full range of deals using the links below.

Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:

Best Smart TV Deals by Size:

For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this year with the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupons to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser extension helps millions of shoppers save money. The Consumer Post is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

