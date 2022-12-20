Best-Selling Author Ryan Holiday Featured on Special “Holiday” Episode of the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestsellingauthor—Ryan Holiday, one of the world’s bestselling living philosophers and founder of the ‘Daily Stoic’ movement, is the special Holiday week guest on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

On the show, Holiday talks about newly released second book of his Stoic Virtue series, Discipline is Destiny in which he celebrates the power of self-discipline and those who have seized it. Holiday shares with Shegerian why he believes that to master anything, one must first master themselves – one’s emotions, one’s thoughts, one’s actions; and how in a world of temptation and excess, this ancient idea of discipline is more urgent than ever.

In Discipline is Destiny, Holiday draws on the stories of historical figures we can emulate as pillars of self-discipline, including Lou Gehrig, Queen Elizabeth II, boxer Floyd Patterson, Marcus Aurelius and writer Toni Morrison, as well as the cautionary tales of Napoleon, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Babe Ruth. Through these engaging examples, Holiday teaches readers the power of self-discipline and balance, and cautions against the perils of extravagance and hedonism.

“It was beyond inspiring to have Ryan return to the Impact Podcast to share more of his insights with our audience for our special Holiday episode,” said Shegerian. “Hearing Ryan share stories of historical figures we can emulate as pillars of self-discipline, including Lou Gehrig, Queen Elizabeth II, Marcus Aurelius and others, is sure to impact our audience to live more productive and fulfilling lives heading into 2023 and beyond.”

Every week, Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

