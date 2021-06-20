Home Business Wire Best Prime Day MacBook Pro, Air & iMac Deals 2021: Best Early...
Best Prime Day MacBook Pro, Air & iMac Deals 2021: Best Early 13 & 16-inch MacBook Pro, 24 & 27-inch iMac Sales Compiled by Retail Egg

Early Apple MacBook & iMac deals for Prime Day 2021, including savings on top-rated MacBook laptops and iMac desktop computers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers have revealed the top early iMac and MacBook deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including discounts on Apple MacBook Pro (13, 16 inch), MacBook Air and iMac (24, 27 inch) computers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best MacBook deals:

Best iMac & Mac deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for hundreds more active and upcoming offers on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The MacBook Pro, available in 13 and 16 inches, is a powerhouse. Equipped with Apple’s revolutionary M1 chip, it boasts of 2.8x better CPU performance and 5x faster graphics speed. Despite its power and efficiency, its battery life is not compromised and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. As for the MacBook Air, it’s powered by the same M1 chip but is easier to bring around thanks to its thinner and lighter body. For those who want a powerful desktop to use at home, there’s the iMac. It’s also powered by the M1 chip and runs on the macOS Big Sur, the most advanced operating system for desktops.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

