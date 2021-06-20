Best Prime Day MacBook Pro, Air & iMac Deals 2021: Best Early 13 & 16-inch MacBook Pro, 24 & 27-inch iMac Sales Compiled by Retail Egg

Early Apple MacBook & iMac deals for Prime Day 2021, including savings on top-rated MacBook laptops and iMac desktop computers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 researchers have revealed the top early iMac and MacBook deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including discounts on Apple MacBook Pro (13, 16 inch), MacBook Air and iMac (24, 27 inch) computers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to $149 on the MacBook Pro (M1) at Amazon – the new MacBook Pro runs on Apple’s powerful M1 chip and is available in 13 and 16 inches
- Save up to $199 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon – check the latest savings on the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Save up to $300 on the MacBook Air (M1) at Amazon – the new MacBook Air is Apple’s thinnest notebook that’s powered by the M1 chip
- Save up to $251 on MacBook Air models at Amazon – check the latest deals on the MacBook Air models with and without the M1 chip
- Save up to 20% on MacBook models at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models
Best iMac & Mac deals:
- Save on the iMac 24-inch at Amazon – the 2021 iMac 24-inch runs on Apple’s powerful M1 chip and comes with a 4.5K Retina display
- Save up to $499 on the iMac 27-inch at Amazon – the iMac 27-inch boasts of a 5K Retina display and can come with up to a 10-core Intel Core i9 processor
- Save up to 26% on iMac models at Amazon – check the latest savings on 21.5, 24, and 27-inch iMac models
- Save up to $100 on the Mac Mini at Amazon – check the latest deals on 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB Mac Mini models
- Save up to $69 on the Mac Pro at Amazon – the Mac Pro boasts up to 28 cores of power which makes it perfect for those who need impressive CPU performance
- Save up to $69 on Mac models at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart's Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon's Prime Day page for hundreds more active and upcoming offers on a wide range of products.
The MacBook Pro, available in 13 and 16 inches, is a powerhouse. Equipped with Apple’s revolutionary M1 chip, it boasts of 2.8x better CPU performance and 5x faster graphics speed. Despite its power and efficiency, its battery life is not compromised and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. As for the MacBook Air, it’s powered by the same M1 chip but is easier to bring around thanks to its thinner and lighter body. For those who want a powerful desktop to use at home, there’s the iMac. It’s also powered by the M1 chip and runs on the macOS Big Sur, the most advanced operating system for desktops.
