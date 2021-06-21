Best Prime Day Laptop & Chromebook Deals (2021): Surface, MacBook, ASUS, HP & More Deals Found by Saver Trends

Prime Day researchers are listing the top Chromebook & laptop deals for Prime Day 2021, including all the latest deals on HP laptop, ASUS laptop, Surface Pro, MacBook (Pro, Air), Acer & Dell
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Day laptop & Chromebook deals for 2021 are underway. Find the latest deals on MacBook, ASUS laptop, Dell, Acer, Surface & HP laptop. Access the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best laptop deals:
- Save on a broad range of laptops from HP, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Asus & more at Amazon – get the best deals on best-selling MacBook, Chromebooks, gaming laptops, 2-in-1 laptops & more
- Save up to 42% on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablets at Amazon – check current deals on the best-selling MS Surface Pro 6 tablet & bundles with keyboard, surface pen & mouse
- Save up to $419 on Microsoft Surface Pro X tablets at Amazon – see the best deals & discounts on the top-selling Microsoft 13-inch Surface Pro X commercial tablet with touch display
- Save up to 44% on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Amazon – see current prices on Microsoft Go & Go 2 tablets & bundles
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Dell laptops at Amazon– find the best deals on Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron, Dell Latitude & more Dell laptops
- Save up to 26% on Dell XPS laptops at Amazon – check current deals & discounts on 2020 & 2021 Dell XPS laptops with Intel 10th & 11th gen CPUs, touchscreen displays & more features
- Save on top-rated HP laptops at Amazon – see live prices on HP Stream, HP ENVY, HP Pavilion & more HP laptops
- Save up to 35% on HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on the latest HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptops with FHD & 4K touchscreen displays
- Save on ASUS ZenBook, Duo, Duo Pro & Flip at Amazon – equipped with the latest Intel & AMD processors, ultra-thin laptops with NanoEdge Bezel & touch display, WiFi 6 & ErgoLift hinge for flexibility and durability
- Save up to $286 on Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 laptops at Amazon – find the best deals on 2020 & 2021 Lenovo Yoga laptops with IPS multi-touch FHD touchscreen displays, 2-in-1 function & more features
- Save up to $131 on a wide range of Lenovo laptops at Amazon– check out the latest deals & discounts on flagship & entry-level Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad, Flex & more Lenovo laptops
- Save on Acer Aspire 2020 & 2021 model laptops at Amazon– find the best deals on the Acer Aspire laptops with Full HD displays, up to 10 hours battery, WiFi 6, up to 1TB SSD & 20GB DDR4 RAM
- Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Asus, MSI, HP, Lenovo & more at Amazon – check top-rated 15-inch, 16-inch, 17-inch & more gaming laptops
Best gaming laptop deals:
- Save up to $318 on gaming laptops from Razer, Dell Alienware, HP, MSI, ASUS & more at Amazon – see the latest deals on ultra-thin & high refresh rate gaming laptops
- Save up to 47% on Razer gaming laptops at Amazon – click the link for current deals on Razer Blade, Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade Pro & more Razer gaming laptops
- Save up to $369 on Dell Alienware gaming laptops at Amazon – find the hottest deals on Alienware m15, m17 & more gaming laptops
- Save up to $430 on HP Omen, HP Pavilion & more HP gaming laptops at Amazon – check live prices on HP gaming laptops equipped with 11th gen Intel & 5th gen AMD processors
- Save up to $299 on MSI gaming laptops at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on MSI Raider, Leopard & more gaming laptops featuring RTX 2000 & 3000 mobile GPUs
- Save on ASUS ROG & TUF gaming laptops at Amazon – browse ROG Strix, ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming & more ASUS laptops with the latest NVIDIA RTX GPUs
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to $149 on the MacBook Pro (M1) at Amazon – the new MacBook Pro runs on Apple’s powerful M1 chip and is available in 13 and 16 inches
- Save up to $199 on MacBook Pro models at Amazon – check the latest savings on the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Save up to $300 on the MacBook Air (M1) at Amazon – the new MacBook Air is Apple’s thinnest notebook that’s powered by the M1 chip
- Save up to $251 on MacBook Air models at Amazon – check the latest deals on the MacBook Air models with and without the M1 chip
- Save up to 20% on MacBook models at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 59% on top-rated Chromebooks from HP, Acer, ASUS & more at Amazon – check deals on 10-inch, 11.6-inch, 13-inch & more touchscreen Chromebooks
- Save up to 47% on best-selling Acer Chromebooks at Amazon – see the latest deals on 11.6-inch, 13.5-inch, 14-inch & 15.6-inch Acer standard & convertible Chromebooks
- Save up to 38% on Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1s at Amazon – see current prices on top-selling Dell Chromebooks & 2-in-1 laptops with ChromeOS
- Save up to 59% on top-rated ASUS Chromebooks at Amazon – check out live prices on ASUS 2020 & 2021 Chromebooks with touch display, water-resistance, 180-degree hinge & more features
- Save up to 28% on top-rated Lenovo Chromebooks at Amazon – check for deals on Lenovo Chromebook Duet, Flex 5, Flex 3 & more 2021 model Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save up to 59% on HP Chromebooks at Amazon – see the best deals on entry-level & flagship HP Chromebooks for business, students & teachers
- Save up to 31% on Samsung Chromebooks at Amazon – find deals on 2020 & 2021 model Samsung Chromebook 4, Samsung Chromebook Plus & more
If you’re trying to increase your productivity, it’s worth looking into the number of laptop & chromebook options that are available in the market. For something extra powerful, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are able to outperform their peers thanks to their M1 chip. But if you’re looking for something that’s versatile, the Surface Pro models are worth considering as they can be used as either laptops or tablets. As for those who need to stick to a budget, brands such as Acer and Dell have affordable yet capable laptop & chromebook models.
