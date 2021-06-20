 Best Prime Day iPhone Deals 2021: Early iPhone 12, 11, SE & XR Savings Highlighted by The Consumer Post

Summary of all the top early iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR & SE deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest discounts on carrier and unlocked iPhones
Best iPhone deals:
- Save on the iPhone 12 at Amazon – the iPhone 12 has 5G speed, improved durability and water resistance, and a Super Retina XDR display
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro at Amazon – the iPhone 12 Pro is equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, has 5G speed, and is capable of low-light photography
- Save up to $281 on the iPhone 11 at Amazon – check the latest deals on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone 11
- Save on the iPhone SE at Amazon – check the latest savings on the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB iPhone SE
- Save on the iPhone XR at Amazon – catch the latest deals on the 64GB and 128GB iPhone XR
- Save on the iPhone XS & X at Amazon – check the latest savings on the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB iPhone XS & X models
- Save on the iPhone 8 & 7 at Amazon – check live prices of iPhone 8 & 7 models
- Save up to 35% on unlocked iPhones at Amazon – check the latest deals on unlocked iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR, and SE models
- Save up to 35% on iPhones at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 11, XR, and SE
Best unlocked iPhone deals:
- Save on a wide range of unlocked Apple iPhone models at Amazon – check the best deals on the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone SE & more
- Save on unlocked iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max handsets at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked iPhone 12 5G handsets & more
- Save on unlocked iPhone 12 handsets at Amazon – get the best deals on the Apple iPhone 12 smartphone
- Save up to 28% on unlocked iPhone 11 smartphones at Amazon – view the latest prices on fully unlocked Apple iPhone 11 handsets
- Save up to 40% on unlocked iPhone XR & XS handsets at Amazon – check the top deals on the Apple iPhone XR & iPhone XS devices
- Save up to 26% on unlocked iPhone 8 handsets at Amazon – check the latest savings on no-contract, new & renewed iPhone 8 handsets at Amazon
Together with a fresh design, the Apple iPhone 12 boasts improved cameras, support for 5G, and the latest A14 chip, making it a considerable upgrade from the iPhone 11. The latest iteration of Apple’s flagship smartphone is also available in four models: the regular iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. The12 Pro and Pro Max are the top-of-the-line devices that come with multi-camera setup and a super Retina XDR display. The 12 Mini, on the other hand, is the entry-level variant that serves as a budget-friendly upgrade from the iPhone XR and SE.
