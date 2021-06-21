Home Business Wire Best Prime Day iPad Deals 2021: Apple iPad Air, Pro & mini...
Best Prime Day iPad Deals 2021: Apple iPad Air, Pro & mini Deals Published by Consumer Walk

Prime Day iPad Pro, Air & mini deals for 2021 have arrived, review the best Prime Day Apple iPad (WiFi & WiFi + cellular) sales right here on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day iPad deals are underway. Review the best discounts on 12.9 & 11-inch iPad Pro, 4th Gen iPad Air & 5th Gen iPad mini. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Apple iPad deals:

Powered by Apple’s M1 chip, the iPad Pro is one of the fastest of its kind. The M1 chip has an impressive 8-core CPU which allows the iPad Pro to deliver 50% faster performance and 40% faster graphics. The iPad Pro also impresses with a liquid retina XDR display for brighter colors and sharper images.

The iPad Air is another powerful tablet from Apple. Running on the A14 Bionic chip, it’s the perfect device for those who carry out a lot of creative tasks such as editing videos and photos and making music. For those who want a smaller and more affordable alternative to the iPad Pro and the iPad Air, you can consider the iPad Mini.

