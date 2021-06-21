Home Business Wire Best Prime Day Gaming Deals 2021: Early Gaming Laptop, Xbox Series X,...
Best Prime Day Gaming Deals 2021: Early Gaming Laptop, Xbox Series X, PS5, Nintendo Switch & More Deals For Gamers Summarized by Deal Stripe

Prime Day 2021 researchers compare the best early gaming deals for Prime Day, including the best sales on gaming consoles, gaming PCs, laptops, headsets, chairs and more

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our round-up of the top early gaming deals for Prime Day, including the top discounts on consoles such as the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, gaming PCs including gaming laptops, and accessories such as gaming headsets, Thrustmaster and Logitech racing wheels and more. Check out the latest deals listed below.

Best gaming headset deals:

Best gaming chair deals:

Best gaming PC deals:

Best gaming laptop deals:

Best Nintendo Switch deals:

Best PS5 deals:

Best Xbox One deals:

Best racing wheel deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to access the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to check out Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The video gaming industry remains one of the most exciting in the fields of tech, one with success spilling to mainstream culture and entertainment. While gaming PCs, laptops, and consoles are the typical images associated with industry, there are plenty of pieces and components that go with it. From GPUs to gaming headsets, racing wheels and deals for gamers, there are countless trends, peripherals, and innovations available. Brands like Logitech and Thrustmaster, for instance, have made big names in gaming chairs. Favorites like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5 remain staples in the industry, too.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

