Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Early Apple Watch Series 6, 3 & SE Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

Early Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE deals for 2021, including GPS and GPS+Cellular smartwatch sales

Best Apple Watch deals:

Advanced fitness and health monitoring remain the focus of Apple’s flagship wearables. With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has introduced long-awaited tools like SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking. It’s also equipped to measure ECG — a staple feature first introduced in the Apple Watch Series 4. Unlike its predecessor—the Apple Watch Series 5—the latest iteration of the smartwatch now comes with an always-on altimeter as well. For the budget-conscious, there’s also the Apple Watch SE. Priced below the Watch 5, the Watch SE comes with an S5-dual core processor, always-on altimeter, and optical heart sensor. It also runs on the new watchOS7 platform and supports access to Apple Fitness+.

