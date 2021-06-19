Home Business Wire Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Early Apple Watch Series 6,...
Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Early Apple Watch Series 6, 3 & SE Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

Early Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE deals for 2021, including GPS and GPS+Cellular smartwatch sales

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest early Apple Watch smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2021, together with the best Series 3, 4, 5, 6 and Apple Watch SE sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Advanced fitness and health monitoring remain the focus of Apple’s flagship wearables. With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has introduced long-awaited tools like SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking. It’s also equipped to measure ECG — a staple feature first introduced in the Apple Watch Series 4. Unlike its predecessor—the Apple Watch Series 5—the latest iteration of the smartwatch now comes with an always-on altimeter as well. For the budget-conscious, there’s also the Apple Watch SE. Priced below the Watch 5, the Watch SE comes with an S5-dual core processor, always-on altimeter, and optical heart sensor. It also runs on the new watchOS7 platform and supports access to Apple Fitness+.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

