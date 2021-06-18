Best Prime Day 60 & 65 Inch TV Deals 2021: Early Sony, Vizio, TCL, Samsung TV & More Sales Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Early 65 & 60 inch TV deals for Prime Day, featuring Sony Bravia Ultra HD, TCL Roku TV, Vizio P-series, Samsung QLED TVs & more offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day 2021 sales researchers at Deal Stripe have found all the best early 60 & 65-inch TV deals for Prime Day 2021, together with the latest deals on Vizio M-Series TVs, Samsung curved & flat screen 4K TVs, Sony Smart LED TVs & more. Access the best deals using the links below.
Best 65 inch TV deals:
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of 65-inch TVs at Amazon – get the best deals on 65-inch smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, Sony, Vizio, TCL & more
- Save up to $101 on 4K 65-inch TVs from Sony, LG, TCL & more – check the latest deals on 65-inch UHD 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, Smart TVs & more
- Save up to 51% on Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TVs at Amazon – find the latest deals on curved & flat-screen 65-inch TVs with HDR, Alexa Built-In & more
- Save up to 35% on TCL 65-inch TVs at Amazon – find the best deals on a wide range of TCL TVs with QLED displays, HDR, Dolby Vision & more
- Save on a wide range of 65-inch 4K TVs from Vizio at Amazon – see the latest savings on P-Series, M-Series & other Vizio 65-inch TVs
- Save up to $101 on top-rated Sony 65-inch TVs at Amazon – get the hottest deals on Full-Array LED, Ultra HD LED & 4K OLED TVs from Sony
Best 60 inch TV deals:
- Save up to $144 on a wide range of 60-inch TVs at Amazon – view current deals on top-rated 4K smart TVs from Vizio, LG, Samsung & more
- Save up to $100 on 4K 60-inch TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, Hisense, LG & more at Amazon – get the best deals on Ultra HD, QLED, and 4K Smart LED TVs
- Save up to $154 on Samsung 60-inch TVs at Amazon – find the latest deals QLED & LED smart TVs & bundles from Samsung
- Save up to $101 on Sony 60-inch 4K TVs at Amazon – check the best deals on Sony Smart LED & Sony Smart Google TVs at Amazon
- Save up to $503 on top-rated LG 60-inch TVs at Amazon – check the hottest deals for 65-inch 4K TVs from LG
- Save on a wide range of 60-inch to 65-inch TCL TVs at Amazon – check the best deals on UHD & smart LED TCL Roku TVs
Best smart TV deals:
- Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon – find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
- Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon – see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
- Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon – get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
- Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon – check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
- Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon – TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
Sony, Vizio, TCL, and Samsung 65-inch or 60-inch TVs will always be a good addition to the living room. For instance, the Sony Bravia XR A80J 65-inch 4K TV features screen speakers for a more immersive experience. Vizio’s V-Series, M-Series, P-Series, and OLED lineup make sure there’s a 4K TV for any kind of user, while TCL’s 4-Series, 5-Series, 6-Series, and 8-Series running on Roku TV make streaming as convenient as ever. Last but not least, a 65-inch Samsung TV is available with varying resolutions and screen technologies, including one that has 4K quality and Neo QLED.
