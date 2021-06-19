Home Business Wire Best OLED TV Prime Day Deals 2021: Early LG, Sony & More...
Best OLED TV Prime Day Deals 2021: Early LG, Sony & More Sales Summarized by Retail Fuse

Review of the best early OLED TV deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring deals on 55 inch, 75 inch & 85 inch Sony & LG models

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day experts are identifying all the top early OLED TV deals for Prime Day, featuring discounts on top-rated 85 inch, 75 inch & 55 inch LG & Sony TVs. Access the full range of deals in the list below.

Best OLED TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for hundreds more upcoming and active deals across a broad range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

An OLED TV is superior to LED TVs when it comes to overall picture quality. With an OLED TV, blacks are deep and the contrast ratio is excellent. An OLED TV also has better viewing angles and it consumes less energy. LG and Sony are two brands that have OLED TVs available. The LG CX is the most popular OLED TV right now. Boasting features such as Dolby Vision, ALLM and more, it is the top choice for those looking for 55-inch and 75-inch and above TVs. For those looking to get an 85-inch OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE Z9 is the best one available.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

