Best OLED TV Prime Day Deals 2021: Early LG, Sony & More Sales Summarized by Retail Fuse

Review of the best early OLED TV deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring deals on 55 inch, 75 inch & 85 inch Sony & LG models
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day experts are identifying all the top early OLED TV deals for Prime Day, featuring discounts on top-rated 85 inch, 75 inch & 55 inch LG & Sony TVs. Access the full range of deals in the list below.
Best OLED TV deals:
- Save up to $502 on OLED TVs from LG, Sony & Vizio at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on LG CX OLED, Sony Bravia OLED & more OLED TVs with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ & more features
- Save up to $345 on LG OLED TVs at Amazon- get the best deals on 2020 & 2021 LG OLED 4K smart TVs like the LG CX, LG BX, LG GX & more
- Save on Sony Bravia OLED TVs at Amazon – see current prices on Sony Bravia 4K OLED smart TVs and bundles with Dolby Vision, HDR, built-in Alexa & more features
- Save up to $200 on 55-inch OLED TVs at Amazon – check live prices on Sony, LG & more 55-inch 4K OLED smart TVs
- Save on 75-inch & 77-inch OLED TVs at Amazon – click the link for current deals on 75-inch class & 77-inch class 4K OLED TVs with HDR & more features
- Save on a wide range of 85-inch OLED TVs at Amazon – view the best deals on 85-inch class TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG & more
Best smart TV deals:
- Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon – find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
- Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon – see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
- Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon – get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
- Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon – check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
- Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon – TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page for hundreds more upcoming and active deals across a broad range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
An OLED TV is superior to LED TVs when it comes to overall picture quality. With an OLED TV, blacks are deep and the contrast ratio is excellent. An OLED TV also has better viewing angles and it consumes less energy. LG and Sony are two brands that have OLED TVs available. The LG CX is the most popular OLED TV right now. Boasting features such as Dolby Vision, ALLM and more, it is the top choice for those looking for 55-inch and 75-inch and above TVs. For those looking to get an 85-inch OLED TV, the LG SIGNATURE Z9 is the best one available.
