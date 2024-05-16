Ivanti Named a Leader in 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for IT Asset Management

In addition, Ivanti was named an outperformer in the report.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for IT Asset Management (ITAM). GigaOm produces Radar reports to compare the most prominent vendors in a specific market and provides guidance to enterprises regarding how to evaluate and choose between the vendors.





This is GigaOm’s first year evaluating the ITAM space in the context of their Key Criteria and Radar reports. This GigaOm Radar report examines 18 of the top ITAM solutions and compares offerings against the capabilities (table stakes, key features, and emerging features) and non-functional requirements (business criteria).

The report noted, “Ivanti is located in the Innovation/Feature Play quadrant of the Radar and is an Outperformer due to many forward-looking aspects of its feature set and plans for the future. It’s a Leader due to its high scores across the decision criteria we evaluated. Some highlights are the company’s movement to incorporate AI into its solutions now over more than three years and its vision to address sustainability as a component of ITAM, both areas adding to its value when compared with other ITAM vendors. Ivanti is growing by acquisition and integrating solutions into a platform and will likely move toward more of a Platform Play in future iterations of this report.”

Ivanti Neurons for ITAM empowers users to effectively manage IT assets throughout their entire lifecycle. With a wide range of functionalities, including cost tracking, contract management and regulatory compliance resolution, this solution provides comprehensive support for IT asset management. Users have the flexibility to customize workflows according to their specific needs or leverage pre-existing processes. This adaptability ensures that the solution seamlessly integrates into existing IT environments and workflows, making it easy to implement and use.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for ITAM,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, Ivanti Chief Product Officer. “ITAM is the backbone of a secure and efficient digital workplace, enabling businesses to harness the full potential of their IT assets while ensuring compliance and mitigating risks. As we continue to innovate and expand our solution ecosystem, we remain dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions that empower our customers to achieve unparalleled success.”

Click here to learn more about Ivanti Neurons for ITAM and request a demo or free trial. To access a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

