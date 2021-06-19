Best Nikon, Sony, Canon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Canon EOS R & T7i, Nikon D3500 & More Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Early Canon, Nikon, Sony camera deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the latest Sony A6400, A6500, Nikon D750 & Canon EOS R savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day experts are tracking all the top early Sony, Canon & Nikon mirrorless & DSLR camera deals for Prime Day, together with deals on the Canon T7i, Sony Alpha mirrorless & Nikon D3400, D3500 & D750. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Canon camera deals:
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Canon cameras at Amazon – check the latest deals on Canon DSLR, mirrorless, and vlogging cameras
- Save up to $150 on Canon DSLR cameras at Amazon – check the latest savings on a wide range of Canon DSLR models
- Save up to $60 on Canon mirrorless cameras at Amazon – check live prices of a wide range of Canon mirrorless cameras
- Save on the Canon T7i at Amazon – the Canon T7i has a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, a 45-point AF system, and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC
- Save up to $179 on the Canon EOS R at Amazon – the Canon EOS R has a 30.3 full-frame CMOS sensor, a DIGIC 8 image processor, and fast continuous shooting of up to 8fp
Best Nikon camera deals:
- Save up to 30% on Nikon cameras at Amazon – check the latest deals on Nikon DSLR and mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $100 on Nikon DSLR cameras at Amazon – check the latest savings on a wide range of Nikon DSLR cameras
- Save up to $600 on Nikon mirrorless cameras at Amazon – check live prices of a wide range of Nikon mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $60 on the Nikon D3500 at Amazon – the Nikon D3500 can capture up to 5 frames per second at full 1080p resolution
- Save up to $148 on the Nikon D3400 at Amazon – the Nikon D3400 has a 24.2MP sensor, an EXPEED 4 image processor, and SnapBridge connectivity
- Save up to $98 on the Nikon D750 at Amazon – the Nikon D750 is an FX-format DSLR with a 24.3 sensor and 6.5 fps continuous shooting
Best Sony camera deals:
- Save up to $502 on Sony cameras at Amazon – check the latest deals on Sony mirrorless and vlogging cameras
- Save up to $801 on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras at Amazon – check the latest savings on a wide range of Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras
- Save on the Sony a6400 at Amazon – the Sony a6400 is an E-mount camera with a 24.2 sensor and 11 fps continuous shooting
- Save on the Sony a6500 at Amazon – the Sony a6500 has an E-mount, a 24.2MP Exmore CMOS sensor, and a 425-point AF system
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy thousands more upcoming and live savings across a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
While smartphones are now equipped with high-end cameras, standalone cameras are far from being unseated as the default for photography. Nikon is one of the big names when it comes to serious photographers, with a catalog that includes entry-level DSLR models like the D3500 and D3400, along with more top-end devices like the Nikon D750. Canon, on the other hand, boasts of pro-level options like the EOS Rebel T7i. Meanwhile, Sony has a solid reputation with its Alpha series mirrorless cameras, home to the Sony a6400 and a6500 models.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)