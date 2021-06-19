Home Business Wire Best Nikon, Sony, Canon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera Prime Day Deals 2021:...
Best Nikon, Sony, Canon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Sony Alpha Mirrorless, Canon EOS R & T7i, Nikon D3500 & More Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Early Canon, Nikon, Sony camera deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the latest Sony A6400, A6500, Nikon D750 & Canon EOS R savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day experts are tracking all the top early Sony, Canon & Nikon mirrorless & DSLR camera deals for Prime Day, together with deals on the Canon T7i, Sony Alpha mirrorless & Nikon D3400, D3500 & D750. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Canon camera deals:

Best Nikon camera deals:

Best Sony camera deals:

While smartphones are now equipped with high-end cameras, standalone cameras are far from being unseated as the default for photography. Nikon is one of the big names when it comes to serious photographers, with a catalog that includes entry-level DSLR models like the D3500 and D3400, along with more top-end devices like the Nikon D750. Canon, on the other hand, boasts of pro-level options like the EOS Rebel T7i. Meanwhile, Sony has a solid reputation with its Alpha series mirrorless cameras, home to the Sony a6400 and a6500 models.

