“Best in State”1 Financial Advisory Firm Nold Bryant Chooses Integrated Partners

$230M AUM Missouri-based firm selects Integrated for organic growth solutions and strong advisor-service model

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPA—Integrated Partners, a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, today announced it has added Missouri-based Nold Bryant as an affiliate partner, a client-centric planning and investment firm led by Chief Executive Officer and Senior Wealth Planner Austin Nold, CFP. Nold, 36, was named as a Forbes Best-In-State Advisor for 2022 following making its Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list the previous year.

Nold and Christian Bryant, 28, President and Chief Investment Officer, both previously affiliated with Stifel, are driven by their entrepreneurial and independent spirit and serve their clients as fiduciaries. Nold Bryant places an emphasis on holistic financial planning and tailors its investment portfolios to each client to suit their needs. With the help of Jake Wallingford, associate wealth planner; Kelly Petersen, client services manager; and Hillary Worley, client experience lead, the firm helps its clients navigate through life’s financial challenges and evolutions by designing a road map to guide them toward achieving their goals.

“We sought a partner that mirrored the same values that we do: consistent, transparent communication, possessing high integrity and always acting in the best interests of our clients,” Nold said. “Integrated Partners fit that bill and surpassed our expectations because the entire firm exudes a familial culture, treating each client as if they are your only client.”

Integrated Partners equips their partner firms with the tools necessary to succeed in all market conditions and always has their advisors’ backs. Nold Bryant is currently operating out of St. Joseph, Mo. Bryant noted that Integrated Partners played a pivotal role in helping to secure the state-of-the-art office.

“I was so impressed working with Austin and Christian when it came to their drive and forward-thinking,” noted Rob Sandrew, Integrated Partners’ Chief Growth Officer. “Our CPA Alliance, which has been successfully partnering financial advisors with CPAs for more than 25 years, bringing together a team to the benefit of the client as well as the advisor and CPA, is one of many benefits that Austin and Christian can add to their current practice. These two have great visions for their futures as well as having their clients’ best interest at heart.”

Paul Saganey, Founder and President of Integrated Partners, concludes: “From day one, we have built special relationships with every advisor we serve and those continue to flourish. Strong, dependable relationships built on trust and common purpose – the financial well-being of our clients – have been the key to our meteoric growth over the last few years.”

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With 160 advisors, 140 CPAs and 60 regional offices across the United States, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Partners, a registered investment advisor. Integrated Partners, and Nold Bryant are separate entities.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

