Best Fire TV Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD, Apple TV, Chromecast & Roku Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Fire Stick 4K, Roku Ultra, Chromecast Ultra & More Deals Collated by Saver Trends

Save on NVIDIA SHIELD, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast & Fire TV Stick deals at the Prime Day sale, together with the best NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro, Roku Streaming Stick & Ultra, Apple TV 4K, Chromecast Ultra & Fire Stick 4K & Lite sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD & Roku deals for 2021 have arrived. Compare the latest savings on Roku Streaming Stick, Chromecast Ultra, Apple TV 4K & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Roku deals:
- Save up to 31% on Roku streaming devices at Amazon – check live prices on top-rated Roku models like the Streaming Stick, Ultra, Premiere, Streambar & more
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Roku TVs at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on best-selling Roku TVs from brands such as TCL, Hisense & Westinghouse
- Save up to 31% on Roku Ultra at Amazon – save on Roku Ultra and Ultra LT streaming media player with 4K quality and HDR
- Save up to 40% on Roku remote controls at Amazon – check the latest discounts on Roku accessories like Voice Remote & Voice Remote Pro with TV and voice controls & shortcut buttons
Best Fire TV deals:
- Save up to 36% on Fire Sticks at Amazon – click the link for current prices on Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite & Fire TV Stick 4K
- Save up to 41% on Fire TVs at Amazon – check the best discounts on Fire TVs from popular brands like Insignia and Toshiba
- Save on Fire Stick 4K at Amazon – the Fire TV Stick 4K features 4K UHD streaming with HDR10+ support and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio & access to over 500,000 TV shows and movies
- Save up to 56% on Fire Stick accessories at Amazon – check live prices for Made for Amazon USB power cables, Ethernet adapters, remote covers & 3rd-generation and 4th-generation Alexa Voice Remotes for Fire TVs
Best NVIDIA SHIELD deals:
- Save on a wide range of NVIDIA SHIELD TV, tablet, remote & more at Amazon – check the best deals on the NVIDIA SHIELD 4K Android TV, remote, controller & more
- Save on the NVIDIA SHIELD remote at Amazon – check the top deals on the motion-activated NVIDIA SHIELD remote with voice search and customizable menu buttons
- Save up to 25% on NVIDIA SHIELD Android controllers at Amazon – find the best deals on the official controller for the SHIELD portable & tablet & other compatible controllers
Best Apple TV deals:
- Save on the Apple TV streaming device, remote & accessories at Amazon– get the best deals on the 32GB and 64GB Apple TV 4K models, Apple TV HD, wall mounts, remotes & more
- Save on the latest Apple TV 4k streaming device at Amazon – view live prices on the Apple TV 4K 1st and 2nd Gen Models
- Save on the top-rated Apple TV HD at Amazon – check the latest 32GB or 64GB Apple TV HD 4th Generation and 5th Generation models
Best Chromecast deals:
- Save on top-rated Chromecast deals at Amazon – check the top deals on the Google Chromecast (3rd Gen)
- Save on Chromecast accessories at Amazon – find the latest discounts on Chromecast accessories like silicone cases from brands such as Spigen for the Chromecast with Google TV voice remote & Ethernet adapters for Chromecast Ultra
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy even more savings across a broad range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Some of the best streaming devices today include Chromecast, NVIDIA SHIELD, Roku, and Fire TV Stick. Google’s Chromecast Ultra, in particular, converts your “dumb” TV into a smart one and turns your device into a remote, making 4K streaming readily accessible. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA SHIELD is more than just for viewing media, but it’s also built for gaming, allowing you to stream games to your TV with GeForce NOW. The Roku Streaming Stick and Fire Stick 4K may be small, but they pack a lot of power, providing 4K streaming. Lastly, the Roku Ultra is hard to beat, owing to its Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)