Best Fire Tablet & Kindle Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Fire HD (10, 8, 7), Kindle Paperwhite & Oasis Sales Found by Saver Trends

Early Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis & Fire tablet deals have arrived, check out all the latest Prime Day new & refurbished Kindle e-readers, Fire HD 10, and Fire HD kids edition tablet sales below

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Prime Day Kindle & Fire tablet deals for 2021 are here. Review the latest offers on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, Kindle Essentials bundles, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Kids & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for more discounts. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon offers a range of Fire tablets for media consumption like the Fire HD 10 and Kindle ebook readers with e-ink screens such as the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis. The latest Fire HD 10 features a vibrant 10.1-inch 1080p display, but more than just a video-viewing device, it’s also a productivity machine with its new Made for Amazon keyboard case. As for the ereaders, the newest Kindle Paperwhite is now water resistant and has Audible support, while the Kindle Oasis boasts page turn buttons, 25 LEDs, and a new adjustable warm light for a comfortable, easy-on-the-eyes reading experience.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

