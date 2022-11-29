<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Best Cyber Monday Speaker Deals 2022: Sonos, Ultimate Ears, Bose, Klipsch, JBL, SVS, Anker & More Speaker Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Save on speaker deals at the Cyber Monday sale, together with the top portable Bluetooth speaker, home theater, surround system & more speaker deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyber Monday speaker deals for 2022 have arrived. Review the top savings on Klipsch, Sonos, JBL, Anker, SVS, Bose, Ultimate Ears, portable speakers, home theater systems and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Portable Speaker Deals:

Best Home Theater Deals:

Best Soundbar Deals:

For more holiday savings, click here to shop the full range of live Cyber Monday deals available at Walmart. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cyber Monday shoppers can save money this holiday season by using the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser extension is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Spending Lab is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

