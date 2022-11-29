Best Cyber Monday Speaker Deals 2022: Sonos, Ultimate Ears, Bose, Klipsch, JBL, SVS, Anker & More Speaker Deals Rated by Spending Lab

Save on speaker deals at the Cyber Monday sale, together with the top portable Bluetooth speaker, home theater, surround system & more speaker deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyber Monday speaker deals for 2022 have arrived. Review the top savings on Klipsch, Sonos, JBL, Anker, SVS, Bose, Ultimate Ears, portable speakers, home theater systems and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Portable Speaker Deals:
- Save up to 83% on portable speakers from top brands like JBL, Bose & Anker (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $180 on Sonos portable speakers, speaker sets & accessories (Sonos.com)
- Save up to $50 on Ultimate Ears portable speakers, cables & adapters (UltimateEars.com)
- Save up to 37% on Bang & Olufsen Beosound & Beolit portable speakers (Bang-Olufsen.com)
- Save up to 39% on Bose portable speakers (Bose.com)
- Save up to 50% on JBL portable speakers (JBL.com)
Best Home Theater Deals:
- Save up to $410 on Sonos home theater systems, soundbars & surround sound speakers (Sonos.com)
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of SVS home theater & surround sound speakers (SVSound.com)
- Save up to 40% on Klipsch home theater systems (Klipsch.com)
- Shop Bang & Olufsen home theater speakers (Bang-Olufsen.com)
- Save up to $320 on Sonos home theater sets (Sonos.com)
- Save up to $250 on Bose home theater systems (Bose.com)
- Save up to 26% on home theater speakers from top brands including Samsung & Vizio (Walmart.com)
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to $180 on Sonos soundbars (Sonos.com)
- Save up to 54% on top-rated soundbars from Vizio, Samsung, TCL & LG (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 60% on Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbars (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $220 on Bose Smart Soundbar (300, 700, 900), TV Speaker & Solo 5 soundbars (Bose.com)
- Save up to 55% on Vizio 2.0, 2.1, 5.1 & 5.1.2 soundbars (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of LG soundbars (LG.com)
For more holiday savings, click here to shop the full range of live Cyber Monday deals available at Walmart. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Cyber Monday shoppers can save money this holiday season by using the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and automatically applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser extension is used by millions of online shoppers to save money. Spending Lab is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)