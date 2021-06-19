Best Canon, Sony, Nikon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Sony Alpha, Canon EOS R, Nikon D3500 & More Camera Deals Shared by Consumer Articles

Save on Nikon, Canon & Sony camera deals at the Prime Day sale, featuring all the latest early deals on Canon (T7i, EOS R), Sony (Alpha a7 III, a6400, a6500), Nikon (D750, D3500, D3400) and more mirrorless and DSLR models
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the latest early Sony, Canon & Nikon mirrorless and DSLR camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring Canon T7i, Nikon D7500 and Sony Alpha mirrorless camera savings. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best Canon camera deals:
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of Canon cameras at Amazon – check the latest deals on Canon DSLR, mirrorless, and vlogging cameras
- Save up to $150 on Canon DSLR cameras at Amazon – check the latest savings on a wide range of Canon DSLR models
- Save up to $60 on Canon mirrorless cameras at Amazon – check live prices of a wide range of Canon mirrorless cameras
- Save on the Canon T7i at Amazon – the Canon T7i has a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, a 45-point AF system, and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC
- Save up to $179 on the Canon EOS R at Amazon – the Canon EOS R has a 30.3 full-frame CMOS sensor, a DIGIC 8 image processor, and fast continuous shooting of up to 8fp
Best Nikon camera deals:
- Save up to 30% on Nikon cameras at Amazon – check the latest deals on Nikon DSLR and mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $100 on Nikon DSLR cameras at Amazon – check the latest savings on a wide range of Nikon DSLR cameras
- Save up to $600 on Nikon mirrorless cameras at Amazon – check live prices of a wide range of Nikon mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $60 on the Nikon D3500 at Amazon – the Nikon D3500 can capture up to 5 frames per second at full 1080p resolution
- Save up to $148 on the Nikon D3400 at Amazon – the Nikon D3400 has a 24.2MP sensor, an EXPEED 4 image processor, and SnapBridge connectivity
- Save up to $98 on the Nikon D750 at Amazon – the Nikon D750 is an FX-format DSLR with a 24.3 sensor and 6.5 fps continuous shooting
Best Sony camera deals:
- Save up to $502 on Sony cameras at Amazon – check the latest deals on Sony mirrorless and vlogging cameras
- Save up to $801 on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras at Amazon – check the latest savings on a wide range of Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras
- Save on the Sony a6400 at Amazon – the Sony a6400 is an E-mount camera with a 24.2 sensor and 11 fps continuous shooting
- Save on the Sony a6500 at Amazon – the Sony a6500 has an E-mount, a 24.2MP Exmore CMOS sensor, and a 425-point AF system
In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy more upcoming and active offers on a huge range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
DSLR and mirrorless cameras from Sony, Nikon, and Canon have a solid reputation across the world. Sony Alpha mirrorless camera range, for instance, is one of the most recognizable names in the business, which includes popular models like the a6400 and a6500. Then there’s the Nikon D750 that’s known for its FX-format sensor, as well as the budget-friendly Nikon D3400 and D3500 DSLR cameras that are perfect for beginner photographers. Also, the Canon EOS R digital mirrorless camera is an excellent pick because of its autofocus and image quality, while the Canon T7i DSLR camera delivers decent performance for its relatively affordable price.
