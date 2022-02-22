Home Business Wire Best Buy to Host Combined Q4 FY22 Earnings and Investor Update Webcast...
Best Buy to Host Combined Q4 FY22 Earnings and Investor Update Webcast on March 3

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) plans to release its Q4 FY22 financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, before the market opens. The company will hold a video webcast from 8 a.m. EST to approximately 10:30 a.m. EST. Members of the executive team will discuss the company’s quarterly results, share updates on strategic initiatives and provide forward-looking financial targets. Following the prepared remarks, the company will host a virtual Q&A session.

A video webcast of the event will be available at www.investors.bestbuy.com, both live and after the event.

Investor Contact:
Mollie O’Brien

mollie.obrien@bestbuy.com

Media Contact:
Carly Charlson

carly.charlson@bestbuy.com

