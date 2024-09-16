Best Business Phone System (2024): TalkRoute Virtual Phone System Reviewed by Better Business Advice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better Business Advice, a trusted authority on business tools and technology, has announced its review of the Talkroute business phone system, declaring it the best business phone system in 2024. Renowned for its affordability, feature-rich platform, and ease of use, Talkroute has been recognized as the ideal solution for businesses seeking a reliable communication system.





Best Virtual Phone System

Talkroute – a user-friendly, virtual phone system offering affordable plans, flexible number options, unlimited calling, and seamless communication management

Talkroute is a virtual phone system designed to simplify business communication, offering a practical and cost-effective solution for small to medium-sized enterprises. Founded by Paul Howey, Talkroute was born out of a personal frustration with the limitations of existing phone systems while managing his own small business. Partnering with co-founder Eric, who brought extensive experience in corporate phone solutions, the duo set out to create a user-friendly system that could efficiently manage calls from any location.

Talkroute’s mission is to empower businesses with a simple, effective communication system that overcomes the challenges of traditional business phones, making it a perfect fit for small business owners looking to streamline their operations.

Best Phone System for Business

Talkroute offers businesses a comprehensive virtual phone system that brings flexibility and efficiency to communications. With customizable local, toll-free, and vanity numbers, businesses can choose the best options to fit their brand and market presence. Number porting is available at no cost for the first transfer, and numbers can be easily managed to suit business’ various needs.

Additionally, Talkroute ensures no calls are missed with its multiple call forwarding options. Calls can be routed to one or more phones, either simultaneously or in sequence. Custom call schedules allow businesses to adjust forwarding based on business hours and team availability, keeping customer communications smooth and uninterrupted.

Also, Talkroute provides full SMS and MMS support, allowing businesses to send and receive text messages from local or toll-free numbers. This enables quick, easy communication with customers and enhances customer service capabilities.

Moreover, Talkroute’s virtual voicemail system allows users to access messages from the web, mobile apps, or email. Businesses can create separate mailboxes for different departments, while voicemail transcriptions are sent via email, making it easier to review and respond to messages efficiently.

In addition to phone services, Talkroute supports video conferencing for up to 100 participants. Features like screen sharing and file sharing make it an ideal tool for remote collaboration and team meetings, enhancing productivity across the board.

Furthermore, businesses can customize caller IDs and create personalized greetings to maintain a professional image. Detailed call history and reporting tools provide valuable insights, allowing businesses to track performance and export data for analysis.

Last but not least, Talkroute requires no additional equipment and integrates easily with existing phones and devices, making it a seamless, cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes. With integration capabilities through Zapier and webhooks, Talkroute fits smoothly into a company’s existing workflows.

Click here to browse Talkroute’s virtual phone system plans. For a more detailed review of Talkroute, please visit the Better Business Advice website.

