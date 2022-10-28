Best Black Friday Smart TV Deals (2022): Top Early Samsung, TCL, LG, Sony & More TV Savings Researched by Consumer Articles

Black Friday 2022 deals researchers are tracking all the best early Smart TV deals for Black Friday, including deals on 4K, OLED and QLED screens
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the latest early Smart TV deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL, Vizio & onn. TV savings. Access the latest deals in the list below.
Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 49% on Samsung LED & QLED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 47% on Sony LED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on onn. Roku smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on Vizio FHD & 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 23% on Hisense Roku, Google & Android smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Smart TV Deals by Size:
- Save up to 45% on 80-inch & larger smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, LG & Sony (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 47% on 75-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 49% on 70-inch smart TVs & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on 65-inch class UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $330 on 60-inch QLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 39% on 55-inch HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 38% on 50-inch & 48-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on 43-inch & 42-inch FHD & UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 43% on 40-inch 720p & 1080p smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on 32-inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Interested in more deals? Click here to access all the live deals at Walmart. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)