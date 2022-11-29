<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Smart TV Deals 2022: Top Samsung, TCL, Onn, Vizio & More TV Sales Compared by Consumer Articles

Save on smart TV deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including the latest 32, 43, 50, 55, 60, 65, 60, 80-inch smart TV offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday smart TV deals are underway. Review the top savings on OLED TVs, 4K smart TVs, Roku TVs & more. Access the full range of deals using the links below.

Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:

Best Smart TV Deals by Size:

Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live Black Friday deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Consumer Articles recommends using the Capital One Shopping free browser add-on when searching for deals this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. It’s completely free and applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their browser add-on also compares prices on Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more stores while shopping online, alerting shoppers when a better offer has been found. Capital One Shopping compensates Consumer Articles when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

