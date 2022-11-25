Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Smart TV Deals 2022: Top Onn, Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio & More TV Sales Compared by Saver Trends

Save on smart TV deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, including the latest smart 4K TV offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday smart TV deals are underway. Review the top savings on 32, 40, 43, 55, 65, 75 & 80-inch class smart TVs. Access the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Smart TV Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 60% on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, Vizio, Hisense & more (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on Samsung smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on TCL smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 56% on LG OLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 50% on Sony LED & OLED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on onn Roku smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 32% on Vizio FHD & 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on Hisense Roku, Google & Android smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Best Smart TV Deals by Size:
- Save up to 50% on 80-inch & larger smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, LG & Sony (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on 75-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $400 on 70-inch smart TVs & bundles (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $600 on 65-inch class UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on 60-inch QLED & LED smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 39% on 55-inch HDR smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 38% on 50-inch & 48-inch 4K smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 32% on 43-inch & 42-inch FHD & UHD smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 22% on 40-inch 720p & 1080p smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on 32-inch & smaller smart TVs (Walmart.com) – Get this deal>>
Saver Trends recommend checking out Walmart.com to shop their live Black Friday deals across a wide range of categories. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Saver Trends recommends using the Capital One Shopping free browser add-on when searching for deals this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. It’s completely free and applies available coupon codes while shopping online. Their browser add-on also compares prices on Amazon, Target, Best Buy and more stores while shopping online, alerting shoppers when a better offer has been found. Capital One Shopping compensates Saver Trends when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)