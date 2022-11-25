Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Garmin Watch Deals 2022: Top Garmin Venu, fenix, Approach, MARQ, Instinct & More Savings Summarized by Deal Tomato

The top Garmin watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022, featuring Garmin Forerunner 45, fenix 7, Instinct 2 & epix offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts are identifying the latest Garmin watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022, including offers on the Garmin Venu 2, Instinct 2 Solar Edition & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Garmin Watch Deals:
- Save up to $170 on Garmin smartwatches & wearables (Garmin.com)
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of Garmin watches (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $100 on Garmin fenix 7, 7S & 7X multisport watches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $20 on Garmin Forerunner smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $50 on Garmin Instinct 2 editions (Standard, Surf, Camo & more) (Garmin.com)
More Garmin Watch Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Garmin Venu Sq, Sq 2, 2S & 2 Plus smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $170 on Garmin vivoactive GPS smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $100 on the Garmin epix premium active smartwatch (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $50 on Garmin Approach golfing smartwatches (Garmin.com)
- Shop Garmin MARQ modern luxury watches (Garmin.com)
More Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to 46% on a wide range of smartwatches and fitness trackers (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $170 on Garmin smartwatches, fitness watches & sport watches (Garmin.com)
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit health & fitness smartwatches (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 43% on Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 35% on Google Pixel Watch & replacement bands (Walmart.com)
