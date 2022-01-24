Bespoke Partners Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#executivesearch–Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of accelerated executive search services for the private equity market, today announced that Prakash Patel has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer.





Prakash brings more than 14 years of experience in top-tier financial services and consulting engagements, including extensive work in private-equity-backed organizations, leading strategic initiatives and driving enterprise transformation projects.

“We are delighted to welcome Prakash, with his extensive track record in driving strategic initiatives and growth for a wide range of organizations,” said Bespoke Partners CEO Kristie Nova. “He brings us a rare combination of finance acumen and business growth expertise. Prakash will be instrumental in continuing and expanding our rapid growth and evolution into a comprehensive human capital advisory firm serving the private equity market.”

Based in Chicago, Prakash joins Bespoke Partners from Kaufman Hall & Associates, a private-equity-backed health care consulting and SaaS organization. Most recently he led a successful, minority equity acquisition of Kaufman Hall & Associates. Prior to that, he led the spinoff of a SaaS business and four acquisitions along with driving strategy and growth initiatives. Prakash previously spent four years at consulting and professional services firm Accenture, where he was central to strategic transformation projects for some of the world’s most prominent media and communications, hospitality, transportation and consumer product goods companies. He started his career at investment bank and financial services company HSBC, where he managed major finance operations and reporting projects.

“I’m thrilled to join Bespoke Partners at this exciting time as it achieves massive growth and evolves to the next level,” Prakash said. “The firm has assembled an amazing team and has earned a stellar reputation in the private equity space. I am looking forward to helping to complete the firm’s transformation into a full-service human capital advisory firm.”

Prakash joins as Bespoke has closed out a banner year in revenue growth and team build-out. The firm’s unique Search 2.0™ process has captured industry attention and is setting a new standard for human capital search and advisory. Search 2.0 features:

Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring leadership search to specific portfolio company needs and the value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.

Deep Validation™ – validating a candidate’s background and skills with the industry’s most in-depth backchannel reference checking.

FIT Profile™ – providing holistic analysis of a candidate’s potential for success in the portfolio company, leadership team and role.

Visit bespokepartners.com to learn how Search 2.0 can transform portfolio company leadership.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with leading private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, GI Partners, Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. Bespoke Partners’ search expertise includes all C-Level searches, as well as Board of Directors and internal private equity Operating Partner searches. Bespoke’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment, onboarding and coaching. Bespoke Partners has offices in San Diego, Austin and Philadelphia.

For more information, please visit: www.bespokepartners.com.

Search 2.0, Deep Validation and FIT Profile are trademarks of Bespoke Partners LLC.

