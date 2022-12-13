Bespoke Partners Offers Two-Year Guarantee on Executive Placements, Doubling Industry Standard

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#executivesearch–Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, today announced a Two-Year Guarantee on executive placements with the company’s unique leadership assessment service.





Doubling the industry standard of one-year guarantees on executive placements, the Two-Year Guarantee from Bespoke Partners ensures placed executives will remain with client companies for at least 24 months. The new guarantee is available to clients who utilize Bespoke’s FIT Profile™ behavioral assessments to assess leadership candidates and executive leadership teams.

“Bespoke is proud to deliver an industry-leading 99% success rate of placed executives who continue to lead client companies for at least two years,” said Eric Walczykowski, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer. “We recognize that our clients are looking for stability in these uncertain economic times, and the need for seasoned executives who can successfully achieve a firm’s investment thesis has never been more critical.

“Some search firms are regressing and decreasing their guarantees to only six months. We pledge to be our clients’ partner in human capital management, and our Two-Year Guarantee is a commitment to that partnership.”

The Two-Year Guarantee will go into effect on January 1, 2023 and will apply to all executive searches and placements conducted with a completed FIT Profile assessment. If the placed executive leaves the role or is terminated within 24 months based on the terms and conditions, the search will be redone at no cost to the client. More information is available at https://www.bespokepartners.com/2yg/.

“Our FIT Profile assessment is the gold standard for ensuring an executive candidate will be the right fit for the company’s leadership team and enable the company to execute on the value creation plan,” Eric added. “We are so confident that the FIT Profile process will result in the right placement that we are backing it up with this guarantee and sharing human capital risk with our clients.”

Bespoke’s Two-Year Guarantee is made possible by the company’s unique Search 2.0™ process. As a data-driven approach that supplements the human elements of executive recruiting, Search 2.0 features:

Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring a search to specific company needs and its value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.

Deep Validation™ – the industry’s most in-depth backchannel reference checking to yield unparalleled insight into a candidate’s background and skills.

FIT Profile – a holistic view using behavioral assessments and management science to analyze a candidate’s potential for success in the company, team and role.

Visit www.bespokepartners.com to learn how Search 2.0 can transform portfolio company leadership.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a leading firm focused exclusively on executive recruiting and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies.

More than 90% of the most active private equity software investors in the US have relied on Bespoke for leadership recruiting and advisory. Bespoke transformed leadership at portfolio companies achieving buyout transactions totaling more than $25 billion in 2021 alone.

Bespoke’s unique, data-driven services complete searches in typically half the industry average time with a 99% placement success rate.

The firm partners with more than 70 top-tier private equity firms, providing human capital services that accelerate execution of value creation plans, cut the risk of mis-hiring, and empower leadership to achieve the investment thesis.

Search 2.0, Deep Validation and FIT Profile are trademarks of Bespoke Partners LLC.

