Bespoke Partners Expands New York City Presence with New Office

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bespoke Partners, the leading executive search firm for private equity portfolio companies, today announced the opening of a new office in New York City to expand its presence in key geographies for private equity clients.

“Expanding our presence in New York enables us to be more accessible, responsive, and impactful for our clients,” said Eric Walczykowski, CEO of Bespoke Partners. “2025 was a record year for our growth and client success and this investment highlights another way that Bespoke is Built Different, doubling down on our commitment to white glove service for clients.”

In addition to the expanded New York office, Bespoke has offices in San Diego, Philadelphia, San Francisco and a recently opened new office in Austin.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is the leading executive recruiter for private equity and the largest firm specializing in recruiting for software and SaaS companies in the United States.

The firm has placed more than 1,600 top-performing executives into private equity portfolio companies. Bespoke-recruited executives have orchestrated more than 200 portfolio company exits totaling nearly $600 billion.

Bespoke Partners is Built Different, with a unique firm structure, functional role focus and deep expertise in 28 software subsectors. Bespoke’s data-driven services utilize the Executive Index, a comprehensive AI-powered talent market mapping platform that cuts recruiting time by 30% or more.

Successful searches include CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CCOs, CPOs, CTOs, CIOs, CHROs, Board Members, Operating Partners, Vice Presidents and many more.

Learn more at www.bespokepartners.com.

