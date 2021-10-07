Bespoke Partners Celebrates 10th Anniversary

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#executivesearch–Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of accelerated executive search services for the private equity (PE) market, is celebrating a decade in business.

Since its founding in San Diego in 2011 by CEO Kristie Nova, Bespoke Partners has grown to a nationwide recruiting and leadership advisory firm with three offices and more than 60 employees.

The company has carved out a unique focus as the only firm solely dedicated to serving software market portfolio companies backed by private equity.

“It has been a memorable journey with a truly amazing team,” Kristie said. “I am honored to be working alongside such a hard-working, driven family of professionals and I can’t wait to see what the next decade brings.”

Some longtime company clients shared their views about Bespoke’s reputation for stellar client service among private equity partners and portfolio company executives.

“There is a reason I keep coming back to Bespoke Partners for searches,” said Eric Thurston, CEO of TCP Software. “It’s the quality of the work, responsiveness and the great capabilities of the team.”

“I’ve worked with all the great search firms and Bespoke is top of the list for me,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera.

Bespoke President Eric Walczykowski thanked the firm’s clients who have placed their trust in Bespoke and its services.

“Leadership can make or break a portfolio company investment thesis,” Eric said. “We are humbled and grateful that so many top tier private equity firms and portfolio companies have placed their trust in Bespoke to transform their leadership teams. The entire Bespoke team is dedicated to earning that trust with every search and leadership advisory project we take on.”

Over the past 10 years, Bespoke has evolved a unique, data-driven search process called Search 2.0. This groundbreaking approach to portfolio company leadership transformation harnesses management science to accelerate search and placement of high-impact executives. It includes:

Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring a search to specific company needs and its value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.

Deep Validation™ – the industry’s most in-depth backchannel reference checking to yield unparalleled insight into a candidate’s background and skills.

FIT Profile™ – a holistic view of a candidate’s potential for success in the company, team and role.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with leading private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, GI Partners, Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. Bespoke Partners’ search expertise includes all C-Level searches, as well as Board of Directors and internal private equity Operating Partner searches. Bespoke’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment, onboarding and coaching. Bespoke Partners has offices in San Diego, Austin and Philadelphia.

Search 2.0, Deep Validation and FIT Profile are trademarks of Bespoke Partners LLC.

