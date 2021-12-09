Berkshire Partners Announces New Advisory Director, Rick Michaux

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Partners announced today that Rick Michaux has joined the firm as an Advisory Director. Mr. Michaux, who is also an Operating Partner at GreenPoint Partners, will work with the firm’s technology team to evaluate new investment ideas as well as advise current portfolio companies.

“ We are thrilled to welcome Rick to the team and excited to partner with him across a range of opportunities,” said Jon Nuger, Principal of Berkshire Partners. “ Rick’s experience as a technology industry leader, and company founder and operator, will be invaluable for our private equity team in assessing new opportunities, and with our portfolio company teams in prioritizing and executing on growth strategies.”

Mr. Michaux has more than 20 years of experience across the technology ecosystem. He previously served as a Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Corrigo, a leader in the facilities, workplace management, and field service management software space, which was acquired by JLL in 2015. He subsequently served as the Head of the Digital Business Group at JLL, a leading global real estate firm, where he helped build several technology and marketplace businesses serving the commercial real estate ecosystem. He currently serves on the Board of portfolio company Tango, in which Berkshire Private Equity made an investment earlier this month.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based firm, has 35 years of investment history. Berkshire Private Equity has made 145 private equity investments since its inception and has a strong history of partnering with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. Stockbridge, the firm’s public equity business, was founded in 2007 and seeks to make public equity investments in high-quality companies with strong competitive positions and long-term growth prospects. Example technology investments include Accela, AHEAD, Asurion, Comlinkdata, Curriculum Associates, Tango, and UPSTACK. In addition to technology businesses, the firm invests in communications, consumer, healthcare, and services & industrials companies. For additional information, and to see a full list of the firm’s private equity investments, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

