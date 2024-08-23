Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Unveils Innovative New User-Friendly Website

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is proud to announce the launch of its new, powerful website designed to provide an exceptional browsing experience for home buyers and sellers.









DeAnn Golden, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, shares her excitement: “Our new website marks a significant advancement in providing a seamless and enjoyable online experience for our clients. It’s designed to help users easily explore Georgia homes for sale and find other valuable resources tailored to their real estate needs. With the user in mind, we’ve ensured that anyone visiting our site can quickly access the information they seek.”

Key Features of the New Website Include:

Modern, Clean Design: The sleek, contemporary look of the new website enhances the visual appeal, making it inviting and easy to navigate. Enhanced User Experience: Simplified navigation and intuitive design ensure that users can effortlessly explore property listings, access resources, and connect with our agents. Improved Search Functionality: The advanced search tools help users quickly find properties that meet their criteria, providing detailed information and high-quality images. Mobile-Friendly Interface: The website is fully optimized for mobile devices, allowing users to browse and search for homes on the go. Resource-Rich Content: Access a wealth of information with our downloadable home buying guide, home selling guide, instant home value estimator, and real estate planning guide, all offering valuable insights and tips for every stage of the real estate journey. Community Insights: Discover detailed market reports that provide in-depth information about various communities in Georgia, local neighborhoods, schools, amenities, and more.

Kelly Silver, Senior VP of Marketing adds, “We’ve incorporated extensive feedback to create a website that truly serves the needs of our clients. Whether you’re buying your first home, selling a property, or exploring your next investment, our new website is designed to make your real estate experience smoother and more enjoyable.”

The new website underscores Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties’ commitment to delivering top-tier service and innovative tools to its clients. By focusing on user experience, the site is set to enhance how clients interact with the company and navigate the real estate market.

You can explore the new website at bhhsgeorgia.com.

ABOUT

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to elevating your real estate experience. With 27 offices and over 1,300 associates, we proudly serve the Greater Metro Atlanta area, the Southern Crescent, the North Georgia Mountains, and surrounding regions. Our comprehensive suite of services includes residential, luxury, new homes, condo/high-rise, commercial, corporate relocation, property management, mortgage lending, title and settlement, home warranties, and insurance.

Our network is among the select few entrusted to use the prestigious Berkshire Hathaway name—a symbol of strength, integrity, trust, and universal respect. Every agent in our network embodies these values, ensuring our clients receive exceptional service and support. As part of HomeServices of America, the #1 real estate company in the nation, we are committed to redefining the real estate industry by offering unparalleled value to clients in the United States and worldwide.

Our friendly, inclusive atmosphere and hands-on support for all associates and employees set us apart, fostering an environment where our clients’ needs come first. At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, integrity, trust, and longevity are at the core of our business culture.

Our brand opens doors. Put the power of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties to work for you and let us elevate your real estate journey to new heights.

Contacts

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties



Kelly Silver



Senior VP, Marketing



770-992-4100



kelly.silver@bhhsgeorgia.com