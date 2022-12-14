Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Announces Global Expansion in Aruba

Global Brokerage Adds Homecity Aruba Real Estate, LLC to its Network

ORANJESTAD, Aruba–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network is pleased to announce its further expansion in Aruba with the addition of Homecity Aruba Real Estate. The addition marks the brand´s first location in the country and its continued strategic global growth. The company will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Aruba Realty.

Owner, Rudolph Kok brings over 15 years of real estate experience. The company is headquartered in Oranjestad, Aruba and has 13 agents servicing the market.

Kok commented, “Aruba is a well-known vacation destination and welcomes a great number of travelers from around the world every single day. We are excited to welcome them now, with the iconic Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices name. The core values of Trust, Integrity, Stability and Longevity are what our foundation is built on, this is a natural fit for this team.”

“Aruba offers a vibrant real estate market, and adds even more value to our global brand,” commented Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Primed for global real estate investors, we look forward to working with Rudolph and the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Aruba Realty team.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Aruba Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Known for its residential and commercial real estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Aruba Realty offers a full spectrum of real estate services including buying, selling, luxury and more. Making its clients feel confident and educated every step of the way, the company strives to be a trusted resource that can guide them through the complex world of real estate.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, welcomed the company to the network, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Aruba Realty emulates our core values and mission with ease. We always seek to align ourselves with individuals and teams who share these matters. We want to welcome them to the network!”

For more information visit: https://www.bhhsaruba.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Aruba Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Aruba Realty is a real estate brokerage firm established in Aruba. Whether you’re getting ready to buy, sell or rent, in the middle of it, or just looking for some answers, our top-notch skills ensure you get the best experience possible. It’s what we love to do at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Our philosophy is simple – clients come first.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, Aruba and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

Contacts

Chelsea Freeman



PR & Communications



+1 949 241 5239



chelseafreeman@hsfranchise.com