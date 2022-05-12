beqom Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Sales Performance Management

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beqom—the leader in cloud-based compensation management software—was recently recognized as a Representative Vendor for Sales Performance Management (SPM) in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Performance Management1.

As defined by Gartner, “Sales performance management is a suite of operational and analytical functions that automate and unite back-office operational sales processes and are implemented to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. SPM core capabilities include incentive compensation management (ICM), territory management (TM) and quota management (QM).”

Gartner notes that SPM is “a mature market regarding core SPM capabilities.” The report also states, “users continue to adopt sales performance management (SPM) as a foundational technology in the sales stack. Over 50% of organizations have adopted an SPM solution and reached the Plateau of Productivity in Gartner’s Hype Cycle™ for CRM Sales Technology, 20212.”

According to Tanya Jansen, beqom co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, “beqom is the rare provider of Sales Performance Management that also manages all other forms of compensation on the same platform. That means that sales managers get a 360° view of total compensation for their teams—including commissions, salary, bonus, long-term incentives, and non-cash rewards—so they are better able to manage their compensation strategy and tailor the optimum total rewards packages to motivate their teams.”

Designed to support the complexity and scale of large enterprises as well as the needs of mid-market companies, beqom focuses exclusively on putting compensation management into the hands of business users.

beqom provides the core SPM functionality of incentive management, which includes the complex task of sales crediting and rules-based incentive calculations, as well as planning and management of sales territories, objectives, and quotas. beqom provides process workflows to automate and track the commissioning process, and the simulation and analytic tools to enable accurate compensation forecasting and accruals. beqom’s mobile app gives field sales reps the ability to track their targets, performance, and compensation anytime, anywhere.

beqom’s total compensation cloud solution manages compensation and sales performance across industries for companies like PepsiCo, Lowe’s, BNP Paribas, and Case New Holland.

