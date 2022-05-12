Home Business Wire beqom Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide...
Business Wire

beqom Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Sales Performance Management

di Business Wire

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beqom—the leader in cloud-based compensation management software—was recently recognized as a Representative Vendor for Sales Performance Management (SPM) in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Sales Performance Management1.

As defined by Gartner, “Sales performance management is a suite of operational and analytical functions that automate and unite back-office operational sales processes and are implemented to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. SPM core capabilities include incentive compensation management (ICM), territory management (TM) and quota management (QM).”

Gartner notes that SPM is “a mature market regarding core SPM capabilities.” The report also states, “users continue to adopt sales performance management (SPM) as a foundational technology in the sales stack. Over 50% of organizations have adopted an SPM solution and reached the Plateau of Productivity in Gartner’s Hype Cycle™ for CRM Sales Technology, 20212.”

According to Tanya Jansen, beqom co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, “beqom is the rare provider of Sales Performance Management that also manages all other forms of compensation on the same platform. That means that sales managers get a 360° view of total compensation for their teams—including commissions, salary, bonus, long-term incentives, and non-cash rewards—so they are better able to manage their compensation strategy and tailor the optimum total rewards packages to motivate their teams.”

Designed to support the complexity and scale of large enterprises as well as the needs of mid-market companies, beqom focuses exclusively on putting compensation management into the hands of business users.

beqom provides the core SPM functionality of incentive management, which includes the complex task of sales crediting and rules-based incentive calculations, as well as planning and management of sales territories, objectives, and quotas. beqom provides process workflows to automate and track the commissioning process, and the simulation and analytic tools to enable accurate compensation forecasting and accruals. beqom’s mobile app gives field sales reps the ability to track their targets, performance, and compensation anytime, anywhere.

beqom’s total compensation cloud solution manages compensation and sales performance across industries for companies like PepsiCo, Lowe’s, BNP Paribas, and Case New Holland.

Read the full release.

Contacts

Stanley Chang

stanley.chang@beqom.com

Articoli correlati

Dragos CEO Robert M. Lee to Address Global Audience on Criticality of Industrial Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland

Business Wire Business Wire -
HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos, Inc.: SUMMARY: Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments,...
Continua a leggere

BitNile Holdings Announces its Subsidiary, BitNile, Inc., Now Owns 100% of Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, Which Owns and Operates the 617,000 Square Foot Michigan...

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGH #AmosKohn--BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“BitNile” or the “Company”), announced today...
Continua a leggere

XP Inc. to Create XTAGE, Its Digital Assets Trading Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Dragos CEO Robert M. Lee to Address Global Audience on Criticality of Industrial Cybersecurity...

Business Wire