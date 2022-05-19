Home Business Wire beqom Partners with Modulus Data to Streamline HR Compensation Processes
Business Wire

beqom Partners with Modulus Data to Streamline HR Compensation Processes

di Business Wire

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beqom—the leader in cloud-based compensation management software—today announced a partnership with Modulus Data, the leading expert in Human Resources data integration. Modulus Data will build connectors that enable beqom to function as the compensation module of HR/HCM software suites, allowing any company with a digital HR platform to benefit from best-of-breed compensation management.

The world of HR technology is increasingly reliant on best-of-breed solutions that carry out specialized tasks, manage complex processes, and integrate with a core HR system. Modulus Data provides the direct connectors amongst these solutions so that companies can benefit from the best software for the job while ensuring a smooth overall user experience.

beqom is commonly used alongside Human Capital Management (HCM) suites such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM, and ADP. The addition of Modulus Data’s pre-built connectors will streamline the integration, saving beqom customers time and money while improving HR productivity and providing a seamless user experience during compensation cycles.

“The use of Modulus Data real time connectors will be another step forward in accelerating the integration of beqom as the compensation platform of choice for leading enterprises,” says Francois D’Haegeleer, beqom Head of Alliances. “One of the biggest costs in any software implementation is integration, so having pre-built real time connectors from Modulus Data will significantly reduce the cost of delivering and maintaining digital transformation of compensation processes.”

“We’re excited to connect beqom to the HR ecosystem,” says Yan Courtois, CEO of Modulus Data. “Our beqom connectors make it easy to plug their next-generation compensation solution into Human Capital Management systems. beqom’s compensation management solutions offer tremendous value to an organization. Our connectors save a lot of time and money in delivering that value.”

beqom provides a total compensation management platform that automates mission-critical compensation processes for Global 5000 customers, impacting every employee in an organization. beqom’s solution integrates with core HCM systems to enable competitive, fair, inclusive, and effective compensation strategies. Unlike other compensation software, the beqom solution manages both broad-based compensation and transactional sales incentives such as commissions on a single next-generation SaaS platform, giving customers a complete picture of total compensation. The configurable nature of the beqom solution means that it can support the exact requirements of a company’s compensation strategy, regardless of complexity or scale.

Contacts

Stanley Chang

Stanley.Chang@beqom.com

Articoli correlati

Alchemab Announces Publication of AntiBERTa, an Antibody-Specific Machine Learning Model with Multiple Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON & CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchemab Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of naturally-occurring protective antibodies...
Continua a leggere

Marqeta Adds Evolve Bank & Trust as Bank Partner to Expand Program Management Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
With Evolve’s Unique Banking-as-a-Service Solutions, Marqeta Diversifies its Offering, Increasing Flexibility and Speed for Customers OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marqeta (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere

Founded by Game Industry Vets, Azra Games Raises $15M in Seed Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz & NFX to Unlock the Power of web3...

Business Wire Business Wire -
First Title from Azra Games to Deliver the Ultimate Fantasy and Core Games Fun of Collectible & Combat Role...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Alchemab Announces Publication of AntiBERTa, an Antibody-Specific Machine Learning Model with Multiple Applications

Business Wire