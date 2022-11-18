Bento Engine Launches Children & Wealth Program to Educate the Next Generation

New program provides actionable, age-based financial guidance and activities to help parents teach their children at the right time, in the right way

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdviceTechLive—Bento Engine Inc. (“Bento”), a fintech empowering financial advisors to deliver proactive, comprehensive advice at scale to better serve clients, deepen relationships and convert more prospects, today announced it will debut its Children & Wealth program during a Wealthbox webinar on Tuesday, November 22. The Children & Wealth program, which consists of educational, client-ready, age-based financial advice, developed with the assistance of respected experts including Susan Doty and Mac Gardner, is designed to help caring parents introduce their children to the important concepts of money and wealth.

The Children & Wealth program utilizes client relationship management (CRM)-based alerts to provide advisors and their clients with financial advice targeted to specific ages during a child’s formative years, from ages 4 to 18. This new program complements Bento’s existing milestone-related financial guidance opportunities, Life in Numbers and Life Events, which deliver relevant, timely and actionable information based on life milestones and age markers. Examples of these milestones include age 50 catch-up retirement contributions and age 62 Social Security benefits.

“With the greatest wealth transfer in history already underway, and many children indifferent to their parents’ financial advisor, now is the critical time to connect with the next generation,” said Philipp Hecker, Chief Executive Officer at Bento Engine. “As parents, we know how important it is to instill positive financial values in our children during their formative years. We are confident these timely financial literacy materials will help parents achieve that goal and benefit the advisors who share them with their clients via increased trust and loyalty.”

Evidence suggests a distinct need for accessible, age-appropriate financial advice: nearly three quarters of teenagers don’t feel confident with their personal finance knowledge, while one third of teens don’t know the difference between a debit card and a credit card. Additionally, the majority of parents, 80 percent, are actively seeking additional resources to engage their children around financial issues.

Bento’s Children & Wealth materials were created with input from Doty, a fellow of the University of Texas System Academy of Distinguished Teachers who serves as Director of the Center for Economic Education & Financial Literacy at University of Texas at Tyler, and Mac Gardner, CFP, Chief Executive Officer of financial literacy platform FinLit Tech.

Bento’s solutions can help advisors create an enhanced client experience, better outcomes through more informed decision making, increased client satisfaction and loyalty, higher referral rates and greater share of wallet. For more information about Bento’s Children & Wealth, or to book a demo, visit bentoengine.com. You can register for the Wealthbox webinar at 2 p.m. on November 22, 2022 here.

About Bento Engine

Bento combines powerful advice technology, proprietary content and timing expertise to empower financial advisors to better serve their clients and grow their business. Founded by industry leaders with decades of industry experience in 2021, Bento’s mission is to bring advice beyond investing to more American families via their caring financial advisors, so that families thrive and advisor practices grow. Partnering with leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools, including Salesforce, Redtail, Wealthbox, Microsoft Dynamics, XLR8, and Practifi, Bento facilitates client outreach in multiple communication modes and allows advisors to efficiently serve their entire book of business with personalized, impactful advice. To learn more about Bento Engine, visit bentoengine.com, and follow Bento on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Bento@streetcredpr.com

Allie Zendrian



516-581-7202



Allie@streetcredpr.com

Tom Warburton



347-400-3483



Tommy@streetcredpr.com